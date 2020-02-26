Fairview Rangers learn FAI Junior Cup quarter final opponent
The draw for the FAI Junior Cup quarter finals has been made with Fairview Rangers, Limerick's sole representative will make the trip to Killarney Celtic. Should they get through that massive test, they would host either Athenry or Rush in the semi final, at a home venue.
FAI New Balance Junior Cup - Quarter Final Draw
Athenry FC v Rush Athletic
Killarney Celtic v Fairview Rangers
Usher Celtic v Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic
Westport Utd v Oliver Bond Celtic
Quarter-final ties set to be played the weekending March 22.
FAI New Balance Junior Cup - Semi-Final Draw
Killarney Celtic or Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC or Rush Athletic
Westport United or Oliver Bond Celtic v Usher Celtic or Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic
Dates for the semi-final fixtures are to be confirmed.
