Fairview Rangers learn FAI Junior Cup quarter final opponent

The draw for the FAI Junior Cup quarter finals has been made with Fairview Rangers, Limerick's sole representative will make the trip to Killarney Celtic. Should they get through that massive test, they would host either Athenry or Rush in the semi final, at a home venue.

FAI New Balance Junior Cup - Quarter Final Draw

Athenry FC v Rush Athletic

Killarney Celtic v Fairview Rangers

Usher Celtic v Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic

Westport Utd v Oliver Bond Celtic

Quarter-final ties set to be played the weekending March 22.

FAI New Balance Junior Cup - Semi-Final Draw

Killarney Celtic or Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC or Rush Athletic

Westport United or Oliver Bond Celtic v Usher Celtic or Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic

Dates for the semi-final fixtures are to be confirmed.