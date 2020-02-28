Limerick Underage Football Academy management teams revealed for 2020

LIMERICK'S four Underage Football Academy teams are up and running for 2020.

Indeed all are close to finalising their panels for the new season after a series of trails and training sessions in LIT.

There are a number of new faces across the varying management teams with a strong core of former inter-county senior footballers involved.

Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship winning manager John Ryan has returned to work with the Gaelic Football Academy once more. His previous stint saw him end as county minor football manager in 2017.

Interestingly, another former Limerick Ladies Football manager Kevin Denihan is also involved, as is UL's Ladies Football supermo DJ Collins.

Former inter-county players Seanie Buckley, Stephen Lavin, Andy Lane, Damien Quaid and Darren Horan are also involved.

MANAGEMENTS

U14: John Ryan (Cratloe), Peter Lavin (Adare), Liam O'Connell (Mungret), Brendan Donnelly (Na Piarsaigh), John Francis Murphy (Fr Caseys), Pakie Gorman (Cratloe).

U15: Seanie Buckley (Dromcollogher-Broadford), DJ Collins (Na Piarsaigh), Mike Meade (Ballylanders), Darren Horan (Mungret), John Keane (Ahane).

U16: Kevin Denihan (Galbally), Andy Lane (St Senans), Damien Quaid (Rathkeale), Padraig McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Cathal Finucane (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Gary McCarthy (Galbally).

Minor (U17): Manager Joe Lee (Newcastle West), coach-selectors Stephen and David Lavin (Adare), John O'Grady (Oola), Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans) and S&C James O'Leary.