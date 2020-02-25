Ireland confirm squad for two day camp as prop forced out of Six Nations
The Ireland squad returned to Dublin yesterday afternoon and will reassemble on Wednesday evening for a two day camp in Dublin. Cian Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship with the hip injury he sustained against England.
Players released back to their provinces to participate in Guinness PRO14 action this coming weekend include Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O’Donoghue.
Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole will attend the Ireland camp in Dublin following the postponement of Ulster’s fixture against Benetton. Iain Henderson will re-join the squad having missed the trip to England.
28 players will participate in that camp which will feature an open training session against the Ireland U20s on Friday 28th February at Energia Park. Tickets for the open session are available on ticketmaster.ie.
Will Addison will continue his rehab in Ulster this week.
IRELAND Camp, Dublin – 26-28th February 2020
Backs: (12)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps
Forwards: (16)
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
