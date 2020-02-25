Resilient St Munchin's College stun PBC to reach Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

RESILIENT St Munchin's College powered into the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup after scoring a stunning 10-5 quarter-final win over Cork heavyweights PBC at the Markets Field this Tuesday.

St Munhin's reward for this well-deserved success is a semi-final showdown with local rivals Ardscoil Ris in Limerick next week.

This was a remarkable turnaround in fortunes by the remarkably resilient Corbally side who had suffered a 40-0 thumping at the hands of CBC, of Cork, in their previous outing at the start of the month.

PBC led 5-0 at half-time after second row Jacob Sheahan powered over for a 21st minute try from close range.

The Cork side failed to add the conversion, but maintained their five-point advantage until the interval.

Back came resilient St Munchin's College in second period, and a 40th minute try from impressive number eight Oisin Minogue drew the Corbally side level.

St Munchin's then hit the front when out-half Cillian O'Connor added the conversion for 7-5.

Out-half O'Connor then showed admirable composure five minutes from full time when landing a crucial penalty goal as the weather closed in with howling wind and hail sweeping across the Garryowen venue.

St Munchin's maintained their five-point advantage until full time to spark scenes of great celebrations among their ecstatic group of supporters at full-time.

St Munchin's College: Oisin Pepper; Josh McCarthy Burbage, Adam Cusack, Conor McCarthy, Eoin Walsh; Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood; Eoin Sarsfield, Sean Rice, Conor Ward; Mark Walsh, Alex Finn; Danny Williamson, Harry Bennis, Oisin Minogue. Replacements: Ben McCarthy, Charlie Deedigan, Peter Dougan, Anthony Foley, Rian Burke, Ben Quane, Joseph Noonan, Azad Mohamad, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott.

Presentation Brothers College: Adam Twomey; Sean Condon, Aodhan Cooke, Scott Sexton, Ronan Dwyer; Rian O’Donoghue, Oscar Nagle; Fionn Roussel, Danny Sheahan, Finn Cowhig; Jacob Sheahan, Casey Ford; Thomas McCarthy, Cillian Twomey, Rory O'Shaughnessy. Replacements: Paul O’Halloran, Peter Wall, Alex Davenport, Reuban Skuse, Joe McNamara, James Wixted, Jamie Barry, Ben O'Connor, Tom Coughlan, Charlie Neville, Michael O'Sullivan.

Referee: Niall Kendall (MAR).