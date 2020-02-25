Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 26th February                                                                              

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh, 7.30pm;                         

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final: P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;        

Giles Shield: Waterpark College v Mungret CS, Kilfeacle, 12.30pm;

Under 15 Development Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, tbc;

Under 15 Development B Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, tbc;

Crescent College Comp. v Glenstal Abbey, Crescent Comp., tbc;

Under 15 Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís, 2pm;

Rockwell v Bandon Grammar, Rockwell, tbc;

Under 15 Development B Bowl: Rockwell v Bandon Grammar,Rockwell, tbc;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate: Bantry Bay v Douglas-Carrigaline, Curaheeen Road, 7.30pm;

North Under 13 League Section 2: Garryowen White v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 7pm;

Under 19 Friendly: St. Anne's CC v Villiers School, Killaloe, 11.30am;

Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Castletroy College, Glenstal;       

Rockwell v St. Mary's, Rockwell;          

Rockwell B v St. Mary's B, Rockwell;   

Rockwell C v St. Mary's C, Rockwell;   

Thursday 27th February                                                                                  

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;

Munster Schools Junior Plate: Castletroy College v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, CIT, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Development Plate: Old Christisns v Ballincollig,      Rathcooney, 7pm;

Friday 28th February                                                                           

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 8pm;

Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park, 8pm;

Division 2B: Greystones v Wanderers, Dr. Hickey Park, 8pm;

South Mick Barry Cup: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 7.30pm;

South George O'Connell Cup: Cobh Pirates v Old Christians, Cobh, 7.30pm;

Mallow v Clonakilty, Mallow, 7.30pm;

Muskerry v Ballincollig, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;

U.C.C. v Fermoy, Curaheen Road, 7.30pm;

Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;

Junior 2 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Sunday's Well Rebels, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;

Under 15 Development B Bowl: Castletroy College v Villiers School, Castletroy;        

Saturday 29th February                                                                                  

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Dublin University v Cork Constitution, College Park;

Lansdowne v Ballynahinch, Aviva Stadium;       

UCC v Terenure College, Mardyke;      

UCD v Clontarf, Belfield;         

Division 1B: City of Armagh v Shannon, Palace Grounds;        

Naas v Banbridge, Forenaughts;

Navan v Old Wesley, Balreask Old;      

Old Belvedere v Highfield, Ollie Campbell Park; 

St. Mary's College v Malone, Templeville Road; 

Division 2A: Ballymena v Dolphin, Eaton Park;

Buccaneers v M.U. Barnhall, Dubarry Park;      

Queen's Univerisity v Old Crescent, Dub Lane;  

Rainey Old Boys v Cashel, Hatrick Park;           

Division 2B: Ballina v Dungannon, Heffernan Park;     

Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins, Stradbrook;      

Galway Corinthians v Sligo, Corinthian Park;      

Malahide v Galwegians, Estuary Road;  

Division 2C: Clonmel v City of Derry, Ardgaoithe;       

Omagh Academicals v Midleton, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; 

Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick;   

Sunday's Well v Enniscorthy, Irish Independent Park      

Tullamore v Bangor, Spollanstown;

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl Semi-Final: Cobh Pirates v Youghal, Cobh, 6.30pm;   

Webb Cup: Richmond v Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale, Canal Bank;      

Gleeson League Semi-Finals: Garryowen v Kilfeacle, Dooradoyle;     

Thurles v Shannon, Thurles;      

Munster Club Under 18 Development Cup: Bruff v Cork Constitution, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;

Killarney v Mallow, Killarney, 12pm;

Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 12pm;

Young Munster v Carrick-on-Suir, Tom Clifford Park, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Development Plate: Fermoy v Clonmel, Fermoy, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Development Cup: Highfield v Newcastle West-Estuary, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;

tbc v St. Senan's, tbc, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Development Plate: Kanturk v Carrick-on-Suir, Kanturk, 12pm;

Listowel-Tralee v Cashel, tbc, 12pm;

Mallow v Dungarvan, Mallow, 12pm;

South Under 14 Cup: Bandon v Crosshaven, Bandon, 12pm;

Highfield v Old Christians, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;

Kanturk v Midleton, Kanturk, 12pm;

Youghal v Clonakilty, Youghal, 12pm;

South Under 14 Plate: Mallow v Douglas-Carrigaline, Mallow, 12pm;

South Under 14 Bowl: Ballincollig v Charleville, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Bantry Bay v Fermoy, Bantry, 12pm;

Mitchelstown v Muskerry, Mitchelstown, 12pm;

Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;

South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon Blue v Dolphin, Bandon, 12pm;

Crosshaven v Bandon White, Crosshaven, 12pm;

Midleton v Cork Constitution, Towns Park, 12pm;

Phase B: Highfield v Clonakilty, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;

Kinsale v Sunday's Well, Kinsale, 12pm;

Phase C: Douglas-Carrigaline v Cobh Pirates, tbc, 12pm;

Mallow v Ballincollig, Mallow, 12pm;

Muskerry v Youghal, Ballyanly, 12pm;

Skibbereen v Old Christians, Skibbereen, 12pm;

West Under 14 Cup: Tralee v Chorca Dhuibhne, Tralee, 11am;

Girls Under 18 Cup: Mallow v Ennis, Mallow, 12pm;

Skibbereen v Shannon, Skibbereen, 2pm;

Girls Under 16 Cup: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon, Clairsford, 11am;

Bruff v Fethard, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;

Ennis v Carrick-on-Suir, Ennis, 11am;

Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v tbc, Youghal, 11am;

Girls Under 16 Bowl: Kilrush v tbc, Kilrush, 11am;

Girls Under 14 Cup: Ballincollig v tbc, Tanner Park, 11am;

Bantry Bay v UL Bohemian-St. Mary's, Bantry, 11am;

Bruff v Killarney, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;

Kinsale v Shannon, Kinsale, 11am;

Girls Under 14 Bowl: Clonakilty v Carrick-on-Suir, The Vale, 11am;

Highfield-Midleton-Youghal v tbc, Woodleigh Park, 11am;

Sunday 1st March                                                                                

Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v Blackrock College, Shawsbridge, 1pm;

Old Belvedere v Suttonians, Anglesea Road, 1pm;

Railway Union v Malone, Park Avenue, 1pm;

U.L. Bohemian v Galwegians, 4G UL, 1pm;

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Ballincollig v Galbally, Tanner Park, 2pm;

Bandon v Clonakilty, Bandon, 2pm;

Cashel v Thurles, Cashel, 2pm;

Charleville v Abbeyfeale, Charleville, 2pm;

Highfield v Cork Constitution, Woodleigh Park, 2pm;

Kinsale v Garryowen, Kinsale, 2pm;

Mallow v Kilfeacle, Mallow, 2pm;

Newcastle West v Crosshaven, Newcastle West, 2pm;

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate Quarter-Finals: Bantry Bay v Dungarvan, Bantry, 2pm;

Nenagh Ormond v Scariff, Nenagh, 2pm;

St. Mary's v Killorglin, Grove Island, 2pm;

U.L. Bohemian v Fethard, Annacotty, 2pm;

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl Semi-Final: Clonmel v Killarney, Clonmel, 2pm;

Munster Junior League Division 1: Skibbereen v Clanwilliam, Skibbereen;    

Waterpark v St. Senan's, Ballinakill;       

Division 2: Fermoy v Muskerry, Fermoy;         

Tralee v Old Christians, Tralee; 

Division 3: Chorca Dhuibhne v Douglas-Carrigaline, Ballydavid;

Waterford City v Ennis, Waterford;       

South Junior 3 Development Cup: Killarney v Charleville, Killarney;  

Womens Development Bowl League: Galbally v Skibbereen, Galbally, 1pm;

Waterpark v Ballincollig, Ballinakill, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Development Cup: Clonmel v Muskerry, Clonmel, 12pm;

East Under 13 Cup: Cashel v Fethard, Cashel, 11am;

East Under 13B Cup: Clonmel v Waterford City, Clonmel, 11am;

North Under 15 Conference: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;

North Under 14 Conference: Shannon Blacks v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 11.30am;

North Under 13 League Section 1: Garryowen Blues v Shannon Blues, Dooradoyle, 11am;

West Under 14 Cup: Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 11am;

Wednesday 4th March                                                                                    

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup Semi-Finals: 

Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College / Crescent College Comp., Thomond Park, 2pm;

C.B.C. v St. Munchin's / P.B.C., Irish Independent Park, 2pm;

Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v St. Gerard's, Glenstal;     

Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v St. Gerard's, Glenstal;     

Rockwell v P.B.C., Rockwell;   

Rockwell B v P.B.C. B, Rockwell;        

Rockwell C v P.B.C. C, Rockwell;        

Thursday 5th March                                                                            

Mungret Cup: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, CIT, 12,30pm;

Midleton CBS v Villiers School, Midleton, 1pm;

Mungret Shield: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, CIT, 12,30pm;

 