Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 26th February
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final: P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;
Giles Shield: Waterpark College v Mungret CS, Kilfeacle, 12.30pm;
Under 15 Development Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, tbc;
Under 15 Development B Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, tbc;
Crescent College Comp. v Glenstal Abbey, Crescent Comp., tbc;
Under 15 Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís, 2pm;
Rockwell v Bandon Grammar, Rockwell, tbc;
Under 15 Development B Bowl: Rockwell v Bandon Grammar,Rockwell, tbc;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate: Bantry Bay v Douglas-Carrigaline, Curaheeen Road, 7.30pm;
North Under 13 League Section 2: Garryowen White v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 7pm;
Under 19 Friendly: St. Anne's CC v Villiers School, Killaloe, 11.30am;
Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Castletroy College, Glenstal;
Rockwell v St. Mary's, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v St. Mary's B, Rockwell;
Rockwell C v St. Mary's C, Rockwell;
Thursday 27th February
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Munster Schools Junior Plate: Castletroy College v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, CIT, 1pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Development Plate: Old Christisns v Ballincollig, Rathcooney, 7pm;
Friday 28th February
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 8pm;
Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park, 8pm;
Division 2B: Greystones v Wanderers, Dr. Hickey Park, 8pm;
South Mick Barry Cup: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 7.30pm;
South George O'Connell Cup: Cobh Pirates v Old Christians, Cobh, 7.30pm;
Mallow v Clonakilty, Mallow, 7.30pm;
Muskerry v Ballincollig, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
U.C.C. v Fermoy, Curaheen Road, 7.30pm;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Junior 2 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Sunday's Well Rebels, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Under 15 Development B Bowl: Castletroy College v Villiers School, Castletroy;
Saturday 29th February
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Dublin University v Cork Constitution, College Park;
Lansdowne v Ballynahinch, Aviva Stadium;
UCC v Terenure College, Mardyke;
UCD v Clontarf, Belfield;
Division 1B: City of Armagh v Shannon, Palace Grounds;
Naas v Banbridge, Forenaughts;
Navan v Old Wesley, Balreask Old;
Old Belvedere v Highfield, Ollie Campbell Park;
St. Mary's College v Malone, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Ballymena v Dolphin, Eaton Park;
Buccaneers v M.U. Barnhall, Dubarry Park;
Queen's Univerisity v Old Crescent, Dub Lane;
Rainey Old Boys v Cashel, Hatrick Park;
Division 2B: Ballina v Dungannon, Heffernan Park;
Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins, Stradbrook;
Galway Corinthians v Sligo, Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Galwegians, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: Clonmel v City of Derry, Ardgaoithe;
Omagh Academicals v Midleton, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick;
Sunday's Well v Enniscorthy, Irish Independent Park
Tullamore v Bangor, Spollanstown;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl Semi-Final: Cobh Pirates v Youghal, Cobh, 6.30pm;
Webb Cup: Richmond v Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale, Canal Bank;
Gleeson League Semi-Finals: Garryowen v Kilfeacle, Dooradoyle;
Thurles v Shannon, Thurles;
Munster Club Under 18 Development Cup: Bruff v Cork Constitution, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Killarney v Mallow, Killarney, 12pm;
Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 12pm;
Young Munster v Carrick-on-Suir, Tom Clifford Park, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Development Plate: Fermoy v Clonmel, Fermoy, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Development Cup: Highfield v Newcastle West-Estuary, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
tbc v St. Senan's, tbc, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Development Plate: Kanturk v Carrick-on-Suir, Kanturk, 12pm;
Listowel-Tralee v Cashel, tbc, 12pm;
Mallow v Dungarvan, Mallow, 12pm;
South Under 14 Cup: Bandon v Crosshaven, Bandon, 12pm;
Highfield v Old Christians, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Kanturk v Midleton, Kanturk, 12pm;
Youghal v Clonakilty, Youghal, 12pm;
South Under 14 Plate: Mallow v Douglas-Carrigaline, Mallow, 12pm;
South Under 14 Bowl: Ballincollig v Charleville, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Bantry Bay v Fermoy, Bantry, 12pm;
Mitchelstown v Muskerry, Mitchelstown, 12pm;
Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon Blue v Dolphin, Bandon, 12pm;
Crosshaven v Bandon White, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Midleton v Cork Constitution, Towns Park, 12pm;
Phase B: Highfield v Clonakilty, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Kinsale v Sunday's Well, Kinsale, 12pm;
Phase C: Douglas-Carrigaline v Cobh Pirates, tbc, 12pm;
Mallow v Ballincollig, Mallow, 12pm;
Muskerry v Youghal, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Old Christians, Skibbereen, 12pm;
West Under 14 Cup: Tralee v Chorca Dhuibhne, Tralee, 11am;
Girls Under 18 Cup: Mallow v Ennis, Mallow, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Shannon, Skibbereen, 2pm;
Girls Under 16 Cup: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon, Clairsford, 11am;
Bruff v Fethard, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;
Ennis v Carrick-on-Suir, Ennis, 11am;
Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v tbc, Youghal, 11am;
Girls Under 16 Bowl: Kilrush v tbc, Kilrush, 11am;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Ballincollig v tbc, Tanner Park, 11am;
Bantry Bay v UL Bohemian-St. Mary's, Bantry, 11am;
Bruff v Killarney, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;
Kinsale v Shannon, Kinsale, 11am;
Girls Under 14 Bowl: Clonakilty v Carrick-on-Suir, The Vale, 11am;
Highfield-Midleton-Youghal v tbc, Woodleigh Park, 11am;
Sunday 1st March
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v Blackrock College, Shawsbridge, 1pm;
Old Belvedere v Suttonians, Anglesea Road, 1pm;
Railway Union v Malone, Park Avenue, 1pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Galwegians, 4G UL, 1pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Ballincollig v Galbally, Tanner Park, 2pm;
Bandon v Clonakilty, Bandon, 2pm;
Cashel v Thurles, Cashel, 2pm;
Charleville v Abbeyfeale, Charleville, 2pm;
Highfield v Cork Constitution, Woodleigh Park, 2pm;
Kinsale v Garryowen, Kinsale, 2pm;
Mallow v Kilfeacle, Mallow, 2pm;
Newcastle West v Crosshaven, Newcastle West, 2pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate Quarter-Finals: Bantry Bay v Dungarvan, Bantry, 2pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Scariff, Nenagh, 2pm;
St. Mary's v Killorglin, Grove Island, 2pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Fethard, Annacotty, 2pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl Semi-Final: Clonmel v Killarney, Clonmel, 2pm;
Munster Junior League Division 1: Skibbereen v Clanwilliam, Skibbereen;
Waterpark v St. Senan's, Ballinakill;
Division 2: Fermoy v Muskerry, Fermoy;
Tralee v Old Christians, Tralee;
Division 3: Chorca Dhuibhne v Douglas-Carrigaline, Ballydavid;
Waterford City v Ennis, Waterford;
South Junior 3 Development Cup: Killarney v Charleville, Killarney;
Womens Development Bowl League: Galbally v Skibbereen, Galbally, 1pm;
Waterpark v Ballincollig, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Development Cup: Clonmel v Muskerry, Clonmel, 12pm;
East Under 13 Cup: Cashel v Fethard, Cashel, 11am;
East Under 13B Cup: Clonmel v Waterford City, Clonmel, 11am;
North Under 15 Conference: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
North Under 14 Conference: Shannon Blacks v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 11.30am;
North Under 13 League Section 1: Garryowen Blues v Shannon Blues, Dooradoyle, 11am;
West Under 14 Cup: Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 11am;
Wednesday 4th March
Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup Semi-Finals:
Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College / Crescent College Comp., Thomond Park, 2pm;
C.B.C. v St. Munchin's / P.B.C., Irish Independent Park, 2pm;
Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v St. Gerard's, Glenstal;
Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v St. Gerard's, Glenstal;
Rockwell v P.B.C., Rockwell;
Rockwell B v P.B.C. B, Rockwell;
Rockwell C v P.B.C. C, Rockwell;
Thursday 5th March
Mungret Cup: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, CIT, 12,30pm;
Midleton CBS v Villiers School, Midleton, 1pm;
Mungret Shield: High School CBS v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, CIT, 12,30pm;
