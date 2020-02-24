Munster Rugby weekend domestic results

Munster Club U18 Plate: 

Garryowen-Thomond 22, Kinsale 13, ;

Shannon-St Marys 19, Ballincollig 12, ;

Clonakilty 24, Newcastle West-Estuary 7, ; 

South - McCarthy Cup: 

Cobh Pirates 20, Old Christians 19, ; 

Munster Club U18 Cup 3rd place pla off: 

Bandon RFC 33, Cork Constitution 12, ; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl 3rd place play off: 

Cobh Pirates White 0, Youghal 24, ; 

Youths U13 East Munster Cup B: 

Dungarvan 0, Clonmel 15, ; 

Munster Club U16 Cup : 

Kinsale 15, Kilrush 10, ;

Skibbereen Red 21, Cobh Pirates Black 22, ;

Clonakilty 26, Midleton 24, winner of Midleton v Bruff 16/02/20; 

Munster Club U16 Plate: 

Corca Dhuibhne 10, Clanwilliam 7, ;

Sundays Well 30, Killarney 0, ;

Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 29, Ennis Red 10, ; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl: 

Young Munster 15, Youghal 5,

Play off Cobh Pirates v Youghal;

Ennis White , Bandon RFC , Not Played;

Galbally 27, Killorglin 10, Killorglin;

Old Crescent-UL Bohemians 7, Crosshaven 0, ; 

Munster Club U18 Cup: 

Ennis Red 16, Skibbereen 14, ;

Highfield 7, Abbeyfeale 12, PBC;

Cobh Pirates 24, Bandon RFC 19

Munster Club U18 Bowl: 

Cashel-Fethard 15, Waterford City 8, ;

Killorglin 13, Ennis White 12, ;

Old Christians 30, Dolphin 0, ; 

Munster Club U16 Development Cup: 

Castleisland 10, Waterpark 10, Castleisland 1st try scored;

St Senans 17, Cork Constitution 12, ; 

Munster Club U16 Development Plate: 

Fermoy 5, Dungarvan 34, ;

Thurles , Cashel , Conceded by Thurles;

Listowel-Tralee 20, Skibbereen White 12, ;

Shannon 26, Cobh Pirates White 24, ;

Kanturk 10, Garryowen 5, ; 

Munster Club U18 Development Cup:

Midleton 10, Listowel-Tralee 6, ;

Carrick-on-Suir 17, Muskerry 12, ; 

Munster Club U18 Development Plate: 

St Senans 12, Fermoy 52, ;

Youghal 15, Thurles 26, ; 

Girls U18 A Cup: 

Carrick-Waterpark 7, Kilrush 69, 1st Round Cup; 

Girls U18 B Cup: 

Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal 5, Fethard & District 29, 1st Round Cup; 

Munster - Junior League Division 1: 

Richmond 13, Mallow 26, Postponed weather;

Clanwilliam 17, Crosshaven 12, Postponed - weather & travel;

Skibbereen 19, Kilfeacle and District 24, ;

Bandon RFC 10, Newcastle West 15, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 2: 

Fermoy 26, Kanturk 43, Postponed - weather;

Thurles 10, Ballincollig 10, postponed - weather; 

Munster - Junior League Division 3: 

Bantry Bay 43, Douglas-Carrigaline 12, ;

Scariff 12, Ennis 15, ;

Dunmanway 7, Killorglin 29, Postponed;

Waterford City 14, Youghal 8, postpomed weather; 

Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1: 

Cashel 7, Garryowen 17, ;

Cork Constitution 39, UCC 15, Note change of date by agreement; 

South - Junior 2 League: 

Cobh Pirates 20, Old Christians 19,

Double Up McCarthy Cup;

Midleton , Bandon RFC , Conceded by Midleton;

Dolphin 7, Highfield 10, ;

Fermoy , Mallow , Conceded by Fermoy;

Muskerry 28, UCC 12, ; 

Womens Division 1 League: 

Tralee 43, Ballincollig 0, Re-fixed game; 

Womens Development Bowl League: 

Bantry Bay 40, Skibbereen 0, ; 

North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B: 

Cashel , Thurles , Conceded by Cashel; 

Junior 2 Friendly 19-20: 

Old Crescent , Garryowen , Conceded by Garryowen; 

U20.5 Donal Walsh Plate: 

Highfield 26, Bruff 19, Postponed from 09/02/20;

Dolphin 0, Old Crescent 40, Postponed from 15/02/20; 

Youths U16 South Munster League 2nd Phase Group B: 

Skibbereen , Cork Constitution , Not Played; 

Girls U16 Cup: 

Shannon Girls 27, Clonakilty 17, 1st Round Cup;

Bruff 33, Skibbereen 5, 1st Round Cup; 

Youths U14 East Munster Cup : 

Waterford City 14, Clonmel 30, ; 

Youths U14 East Munster Plate :

 Kilfeacle and District 7, Clanwilliam 30, ;

Youths U14 League North: 

Shannon Blacks 17, St Marys-Richmond-UL Bohs 5, League Semi Final; 

Youths U14 South Cup: 

Old Christians , Kanturk , Conceded by Kanturk;

Crosshaven 3, Midleton 27, ;

Highfield 29, Youghal 17, ;

Cobh Pirates 15, Bandon RFC 34, ; 

Youths U14 South Plate: 

Kinsale 19, Skibbereen 5, ;

Douglas-Carrigaline , Mallow , Conceded by Mallow; 

Youths U14 South Bowl: 

Muskerry 5, Ballincollig 24, ;

Mitchelstown 5, Bantry Bay 25, ;

Dolphin , Charleville , Conceded by Charleville;

Fermoy 5, Cork Constitution 22, ; 

Youths U14 West Munster Cup: 

Killorglin 12, Tralee 22, Not Played, New Date Fixed;

Killarney 22, Corca Dhuibhne 7, Killarney Black.; 

Youths U14 West Munster Plate: 

Castleisland 34, Killarney 29, Killarney Red; 

Youths U13 Section1 North: 

Young Munster 30, UL Bohemian 0, League Semi Final;

Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase A: 

Dolphin 32, Kanturk 35, ;

Bandon RFC White 28, Midleton 19, ; 

Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase B: 

Fermoy 32, Clonakilty 12, ; 

Schools U15 Friendlies: 

Christian Brothers Cork 10, Touring Team 14, ; 

Girls U18 Friendlies: 

Munster Development XV 21, Skibbereen 0, ;