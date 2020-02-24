Munster Rugby weekend domestic results
Munster Club U18 Plate:
Garryowen-Thomond 22, Kinsale 13, ;
Shannon-St Marys 19, Ballincollig 12, ;
Clonakilty 24, Newcastle West-Estuary 7, ;
South - McCarthy Cup:
Cobh Pirates 20, Old Christians 19, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup 3rd place pla off:
Bandon RFC 33, Cork Constitution 12, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl 3rd place play off:
Cobh Pirates White 0, Youghal 24, ;
Youths U13 East Munster Cup B:
Dungarvan 0, Clonmel 15, ;
Munster Club U16 Cup :
Kinsale 15, Kilrush 10, ;
Skibbereen Red 21, Cobh Pirates Black 22, ;
Clonakilty 26, Midleton 24, winner of Midleton v Bruff 16/02/20;
Munster Club U16 Plate:
Corca Dhuibhne 10, Clanwilliam 7, ;
Sundays Well 30, Killarney 0, ;
Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 29, Ennis Red 10, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl:
Young Munster 15, Youghal 5,
Play off Cobh Pirates v Youghal;
Ennis White , Bandon RFC , Not Played;
Galbally 27, Killorglin 10, Killorglin;
Old Crescent-UL Bohemians 7, Crosshaven 0, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup:
Ennis Red 16, Skibbereen 14, ;
Highfield 7, Abbeyfeale 12, PBC;
Cobh Pirates 24, Bandon RFC 19
Munster Club U18 Bowl:
Cashel-Fethard 15, Waterford City 8, ;
Killorglin 13, Ennis White 12, ;
Old Christians 30, Dolphin 0, ;
Munster Club U16 Development Cup:
Castleisland 10, Waterpark 10, Castleisland 1st try scored;
St Senans 17, Cork Constitution 12, ;
Munster Club U16 Development Plate:
Fermoy 5, Dungarvan 34, ;
Thurles , Cashel , Conceded by Thurles;
Listowel-Tralee 20, Skibbereen White 12, ;
Shannon 26, Cobh Pirates White 24, ;
Kanturk 10, Garryowen 5, ;
Munster Club U18 Development Cup:
Midleton 10, Listowel-Tralee 6, ;
Carrick-on-Suir 17, Muskerry 12, ;
Munster Club U18 Development Plate:
St Senans 12, Fermoy 52, ;
Youghal 15, Thurles 26, ;
Girls U18 A Cup:
Carrick-Waterpark 7, Kilrush 69, 1st Round Cup;
Girls U18 B Cup:
Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal 5, Fethard & District 29, 1st Round Cup;
Munster - Junior League Division 1:
Richmond 13, Mallow 26, Postponed weather;
Clanwilliam 17, Crosshaven 12, Postponed - weather & travel;
Skibbereen 19, Kilfeacle and District 24, ;
Bandon RFC 10, Newcastle West 15, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 2:
Fermoy 26, Kanturk 43, Postponed - weather;
Thurles 10, Ballincollig 10, postponed - weather;
Munster - Junior League Division 3:
Bantry Bay 43, Douglas-Carrigaline 12, ;
Scariff 12, Ennis 15, ;
Dunmanway 7, Killorglin 29, Postponed;
Waterford City 14, Youghal 8, postpomed weather;
Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1:
Cashel 7, Garryowen 17, ;
Cork Constitution 39, UCC 15, Note change of date by agreement;
South - Junior 2 League:
Cobh Pirates 20, Old Christians 19,
Double Up McCarthy Cup;
Midleton , Bandon RFC , Conceded by Midleton;
Dolphin 7, Highfield 10, ;
Fermoy , Mallow , Conceded by Fermoy;
Muskerry 28, UCC 12, ;
Womens Division 1 League:
Tralee 43, Ballincollig 0, Re-fixed game;
Womens Development Bowl League:
Bantry Bay 40, Skibbereen 0, ;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B:
Cashel , Thurles , Conceded by Cashel;
Junior 2 Friendly 19-20:
Old Crescent , Garryowen , Conceded by Garryowen;
U20.5 Donal Walsh Plate:
Highfield 26, Bruff 19, Postponed from 09/02/20;
Dolphin 0, Old Crescent 40, Postponed from 15/02/20;
Youths U16 South Munster League 2nd Phase Group B:
Skibbereen , Cork Constitution , Not Played;
Girls U16 Cup:
Shannon Girls 27, Clonakilty 17, 1st Round Cup;
Bruff 33, Skibbereen 5, 1st Round Cup;
Youths U14 East Munster Cup :
Waterford City 14, Clonmel 30, ;
Youths U14 East Munster Plate :
Kilfeacle and District 7, Clanwilliam 30, ;
Youths U14 League North:
Shannon Blacks 17, St Marys-Richmond-UL Bohs 5, League Semi Final;
Youths U14 South Cup:
Old Christians , Kanturk , Conceded by Kanturk;
Crosshaven 3, Midleton 27, ;
Highfield 29, Youghal 17, ;
Cobh Pirates 15, Bandon RFC 34, ;
Youths U14 South Plate:
Kinsale 19, Skibbereen 5, ;
Douglas-Carrigaline , Mallow , Conceded by Mallow;
Youths U14 South Bowl:
Muskerry 5, Ballincollig 24, ;
Mitchelstown 5, Bantry Bay 25, ;
Dolphin , Charleville , Conceded by Charleville;
Fermoy 5, Cork Constitution 22, ;
Youths U14 West Munster Cup:
Killorglin 12, Tralee 22, Not Played, New Date Fixed;
Killarney 22, Corca Dhuibhne 7, Killarney Black.;
Youths U14 West Munster Plate:
Castleisland 34, Killarney 29, Killarney Red;
Youths U13 Section1 North:
Young Munster 30, UL Bohemian 0, League Semi Final;
Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase A:
Dolphin 32, Kanturk 35, ;
Bandon RFC White 28, Midleton 19, ;
Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase B:
Fermoy 32, Clonakilty 12, ;
Schools U15 Friendlies:
Christian Brothers Cork 10, Touring Team 14, ;
Girls U18 Friendlies:
Munster Development XV 21, Skibbereen 0, ;
