Limerick hurlers jet out for week-long warm weather training camp

THE Limerick hurlers have jetted out to Portugal for a warm weather training camp.

John Kiely, his management and panel of players departed Ireland this Monday morning.

After Sunday's Allianz Hurling League win over Cork, Limerick journeyed to Dublin and flew out to Portugal this morning.

They will return on Saturday - 24-hours ahead of Sunday's league tie with Westmeath in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

In the previous three years of John Kiely's tenure as manager, Limerick have used Johnstown House Hotel And Spa in Enfield, Co Meath and Fota Island in Cobh, Co Cork for weekend training camps during the season but they haven't been aboard for training purposes.