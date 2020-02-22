Limerick trio in Munster GAA Colleges Championship final action

THREE Limerick College go in search of Munster Senior Championship honours this Saturday.

All three are set for 12noon starts - weather permitting!

Abbeyfeale’s Colaiste Ide agus Iosef play Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí from Tralee in Duagh GAA grounds in the Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu final – Munster Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship.

Also this Saturday afternoon are two re-arranged finals that were postponed last weekend – Doon’s Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa against Cashel CS in Bansha in the Munster Senior B Hurling final and Kilfinane’s Scoil Pol against Kanturk’s Colaiste Treasa in Ballyagran in the Munster Senior C Hurling final. See hurling previews here

Abbeyfeale are managed by teacher Diarmuid O’Connell with assistance from Fr Caseys clubman Tom Cahill.

The west Limerick school made the final after wins over Ballincollig Community School and Ennistymon CBS in the earlier rounds. In a very close semi final the Abbeyfeale school came from behind to pip Colaiste Treasa from Kanturk 1-15 to 2-11 to earn a place in this Munster final.

The Abbeyfeale team can call upon players from three counties – Limerick, Kerry and Cork and is backboned by players from Fr Caseys and Athea.

There is no doubting the star player – Kerry All-Ireland minor winner Paul Walsh.

ABBEYFEALE PANEL: Adam Fitzgerald, Liam Collins, Jamie Quirke, Sean Kilbridge, Dylan Quirke, Eoinie O'Connell, Olan Quigley, Eoin Murphy, Ethan Sweeney, Cathal McCoy, Cathal Hartnett, Diarmuid Buckley, Jack Quinlivan, Michael McCarthy, Sam Quigley, Kevin Lane, Marc Nolan, Conor Mullane, Shane O'Connell (all Fr Caseys); Oisin Woulfe and Michael Tierney (both Athea); Jamie O'Sullivan, Conor Lane, Paul Walsh, Jason Murphy (all Brosna); Donnacha Maher and Ted Moloney (both Duagh); Conor Casey (Rockchapel).