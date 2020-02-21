Two changes to Limerick team to play Wicklow in Allianz Football League

THERE are two changes to the Limerick team for Sunday's Allianz Football League tie against Wicklow.

Into the team for their first starts of this league campaign are forwards Hugh Bourke and Padraig Scanlon.

Billy Lee's Limerick are looking to extend their winning run into a fourth successive league tie when they welcome Wicklow to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale for a 2pm start on Sunday.

Limerick beat Carlow in the previous round of this Division Four campaign and out of the that team are James Naughton and Jamie Lee, who has since emigrated to Australia.

The Limerick substitutes include Cian Shorten, who has been called into the panel as another goalkeeper, and David Connolly, Sean O’Dea and Peter Nash, who are all on their way back from injury and yet to feature this season.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Paul Maher (Adare), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Co Kerry); Hugh Bourke (Adare), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Padraig Scanlon (Glin). Subs: Cian Shorten (Rathkeale), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), David Connolly (Adare), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Josh Ryan (Oola), James Naughton (St Senans), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin), Davey Lyons (Adare), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Ryan Glynn (Bruff).