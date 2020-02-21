Limerick hurling team again shows changes for Allianz League tie in Cork

LIMERICK have again opted to makes changes to their team for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League tie away to Cork.

John Kiely and his backroom team have handed a first appearance of the 2020 season to Kyle Hayes at centre forward and a first appearance of the league to UCC's Fitzgibbon Cup winning captain Paddy O'Loughlin at wing back.

Hayes will become the 33rd Limerick player to feature this season.

It's a Limerick team that shows four changes from the side that was named to start against Waterford in the Storm Dennis postponed game last weekend. And, there are six changes from the team that took the field against Galway in the last outing - three weeks ago.

With Morrissey brothers Dan and Tom, Graeme Mulcahy and Barry Nash among those listed in the substitutions, Darragh O'Donovan is in line to be the only player to have started all seven games this season between the Munster, and Allianz League campaigns.

Back on January 11, Limerick were 1-32 to 0-20 winners over Cork in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and just six of that team again start - Aaron Costello; Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan, David Dempsey and Aaron Gillane.

Among the 11 subs are Josh Considine, Brian O’Grady and Mark Quinlan, who are all yet to make their Allianz League debuts.

Sunday's Allianz Hurling League tie against Cork has a 2pm start in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock); Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Josh Considine (Patrickswell), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Brian Ryan (South Liberties).