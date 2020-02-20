Limerick's Treaty United learn Women's National League fixtures

LIMERICK'S Treaty United will play Wexford Youths in their first game of the new Women's National League season on March 22.

Treaty United have been handed a bye in the opening round of fixtures which take place on the weekend of March 14-15.

As a result the Limerick side will kick off their campaign a week later in the nine-team division when Wexford Youths visit the Markets Field on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm.

Treaty United's second fixture will see the Dave Rooney-managed side make the trip to Tolka Park to face Shelbourne on Saturday, March 28 at 2pm.

We start our 2020 campaign at home on Sunday March 22nd v @YouthsWomen ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/As6DcHIMz1 February 20, 2020

After an international window and the preliminary round of the League Cup, Treaty United's league fixtures resume with a home date against Cork City at the Markets Field on Sunday, April 26 at 2pm.

There is due to be 18 rounds of Women's National League fixtures with Treaty United completing their programme of games against DLR Waves at the Markets Field on Saturday, October 10 at 2pm.

Treaty United are also set to have an U17 side competing in the National League in 2020.