Limerick GAA reveal details of fund-raising raffle for a luxury Mercedes CLA 180

LIMERICK GAA have revealed details of a new novel fund-raising venture - a raffle for a Mercedes Benz CLA 180.

Tickets are now on sale at €20 and the winner will be announced on June 12 and presented with the keys to a brand new black Mercedes Benz CLA 180 - worth over €40,000.

"All proceeds from the 'Win A New 201 Mercedes CLA 180' draw with Limerick GAA in association with Frank Hogan Limerick will be reinvested in county hurling and football teams representing Limerick from minor right through to senior grades," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan at the official launch this Thursday evening at Frank Hogan’s showrooms on the Dublin Road.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and hurlers Gearoid Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes were in attendance along with Limerick football coach-selector Seamus O'Donnell and footballers Tony McCarthy and Garrett Noonan.

The draw is run by Club Limerick and tickets can be purchased online at www.limerickgaa.ie/winamercedes for €20.

Online sales will terminate on Sunday June 7 at Midnight or earlier depending on ticket availability. The raffle draw will be held on Friday 12 and will be independently observed by Grant Thornton.

"For those of you who dream of owning and driving a new Mercedes CLA 180, this dream can now become a reality for you, for just €20," said the Limerick GAA chairman, who paid tribute to Frank Hogan Limerick for their support.

Further details from on email info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or on 061-335516.