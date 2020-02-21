Sunday service for Limerick clubs in Munster Cups

Apart from a couple of youth games, Storm Dennis decimated the Junior Soccer program last weekend.

We try again this week with the re-fixing of most of the Munster Junior Cup ties that fell to the elements.

This weekend all games are fixed for Sunday and all are scheduled to be played in Limerick.

Fairview Rgs and Regional Utd have won home advantage after their respective games were called off in Waterford and Cork on Saturday. Regional Utd B’s game with St Michaels will be played at a later date.

Most eyes will be on the all Limerick clash between Pike Rvs and Geraldines in the Pike Club.

Geraldines seem to have the ability to lift their game for the big occasion and they will be well up for the this one. Steve McGann’s return and a possible start for Colm Walsh-O’Loughlin could give the Hoops the bite they were lacking in their last outing.

Barry Harnett and Cian Byrnes were sprung from the bench in the ‘Dines win over Killavilla in the last round and they may have done enough to get a start for this weekend.

Waterford Division 1B side Stradbally welcome Fairview Rgs and while the Limerick side will be strong favourites they need to guard against complacency.

Aisling Annacotty also face Cork opposition in the guise of Drinagh Rgs. The firepower of the Limerick side should be enough to see them progress. This game has a noon kick off time.

If Fairview progress in their game, they will take on the winners of Pike v Geraldines so there is plenty to play for.

Cork side Coachford are lying second in the Cork Premier League but have a whopping five games in hand on leaders Knocknaheeney. They miss out on home advantage so Regional Utd A might have a slight edge playing on the Astro as the Cork side have a grass pitch in Cork.

If Regional play to their best they are good enough to progress. Their B team might not be in the same boat as they face a daunting task away to holders St Michaels. With nothing to lose the Bees will give it a go and hope for the best.

On Saturday in the Munster Youth Cup Charleville travel to Bridge Utd looking for a place in the semi finals of the provincial tournament. A victory for Charleville would set up a last four date with Carrigaline or Ballingarry.

