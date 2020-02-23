Limerick Leader Weekly Athletics notes

Munster Juvenile U9-U11,Senior & Masters Indoor Championships

Held in Nenagh over 2 days many of the province’s best athletes, young and old assembled and a number of medals returned to Shannonside.

U9 -U12

Oisín Purtill (Dooneen) was 3rd in the Long Jump in 2.87. Danny Liston (West Limerick) was 5th in the 60m in 10.32. At U11 Ellen Goggin (Dooneen) took Gold in the 600m in 1:57.19. She also qualified for the 60m final. John Farrell (Limerick A.C) was 7th in the boys 60m final in 9.25.

Senior

An Brú’s Mark Carmody took Gold in the 800m in 2:07.17. Alana Frataroli (Limerick AC) was first in the 4kg Shot Put in 12.69m.

Masters

At Masters there was Gold for Susan Murnane (Limerick AC) in the F40 3000m in 11:00.48 with Rosemary Ryan (Dooneen) 2nd in 11:06.65. Susan also took the 1500m (5:16.22) and 800m (2:35.31) F40 titles. In the men’s competition Dooneen’s Ger O’Shea took Gold in the M35 200m in 26.54. Dooneen’s Tim Ryan added more metal to his collection taking Gold in the M55 400m (1:00.50) and Silver in the M55 200m in 27.73. Shane O’Sullivan was 2nd in both the M35 1500m (4:42.50) and 800m. There were Bronze Medals for the West Limerick duo of Diarmuid McCarthy (9.52) in the M35 60m and John O’Sullivan (9.68) in the M40 60m.

Munster Schools Cross-Country Championship

Taking place in Clarecastle underfoot conditions were tough but wind besides the weather pleasant as Munsters best schools athletes contested the provincial climax. The top 15 individuals and top 3 teams qualified for the National Finals in Santry on 7th March.

Minor

The highest Limerick finisher was Crescent Comprehensive’s Anna Campbell's 4th place in the Minor Girls event. She was 5th for much of the race and bridged the gap to the group of 3 disputing 2nd with a lap to go. However despite a valiant effort she was just unable to secure a podium place. Also running well were Orla O’Shaughnessy (Salesians) 18th and Mai McKenna (Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale) 23rd. In the minor boys event Alan McCutcheon (Crescent Comprehensive) was 7th.

Intermediate and Senior

At Intermediate Maria Campbell (Crescent Comprehensive) was 11th with Sarah Butler (Laurel Hill) 18th. In the boys event Sean Murnane (St.John the Baptist Hospital) was 25th. At Senior Thomas McCarthy (Castletroy College) was 11th with Patrick Holian (St John the Baptist) 21st.

International

Ciara Neville was 2nd (7.33) in the 60m Sprint at the A.I.T Grand Prix.

Strength and Conditioning

Mike Carmody resumes his S&C classes Wednesday (7-8, 8-9))and Friday (6:30) nights in Monaleen. Beginners to advanced levels catered for.

Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Road Race

Starting and finishing at Limerick Racecourse this 10 mile loop will incorporate the Raheen as well as Patrickswell and Crecora Countryside. It will be chip timed, has an AAI Permit and a prize fund of over E2000. Dooneen A.C are hosting the event and the early bird price is just E25. Registration at www.michalrejmer10mile.com

Fixtures

The 26th edition of the Analog Devices Adare 10k,hosted by West Limerick takes place this Sunday 23rd February at 1pm.

The UL Rowing Club 5K series has been revived after a 2 year absence. Starting and finishing at the Rowing Club a 5k race around the UL campus will be held at 7pm on 6 consecutive Wednesdays from 19th February to the 25th March.

Limerick County 4 Mile Championships Sunday 15th March, 1pm Ladies, 1:45pm Men, Dromcollougher.

