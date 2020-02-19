Castleconnell Boat Club 10k/5k Run and walk set for March

Castleconnell Boat Club's annual 10K and 5K fun run/walk, which raises much needed funds, will take place this year on Sunday March 22 at 1pm.

The scenic 10K timed road race and 5K run/walk is always a great day out for experienced runners and it is open to include families with a buggy friendly 5K course.

Once again, Castleconnell Boat Club continue their commitment to sustainability by providing reusable water cups on the day - reducing plastic waste and keeping the beautiful village of Castleconnell clean and tidy. Serious contenders are asked to bring their own water pouches if required and all competitors will receive a free reusable water bottle at the end of the race.

Much welcomed complimentary Tea & Coffee and light refreshments will also be provided after the race in Castleconnell Community Hall using reusable cups and spoons only

Register online for this fun event (http://www.castleconnellbc.ie/castleconnell-10k/) anytime up to Friday March 21 or on the day from 10:30am to 12:30pm at the Castleconnell Community Hall.

Participants who have registered online, can go to the Castleconnell Community Hall between 10:30am and 12:30pm to collect their Bib number on race day.

So, kick start the summer season and register now for Castleconnell’s sustainable and family-friendly event on Sunday 22nd March