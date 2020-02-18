Michal Rejmer Memorial 10-Mile Road Race 2020 set for May

The inaugural Michal Rejmer Memorial 10-Mile Road Race will be hosted by Dooneen A.C. on Sunday May 24 starting at Limerick Racecourse, Greenmount Ppark, Patrickswell, Co.Limerick.

This is the first time in many years that a 10-mile road race is being held in Limerick . The race route starts at the stunning Limerick Racecourse and will take participants towards Raheen and through the scenic Patrickswell/Crecora countryside over a fast 10-mile loop before finishing again at Limerick Racecourse.

The course has been accurately measured using a Jones Counter. This race has an Athletics Ireland permit and will be chip- timed. This event will be ideal for athletes preparing for the Dublin City Marathon and other Autumn races.

Every finisher will receive a bespoke medal and goody bag. There will be refreshments and sports massage/physio post-race. There is a substantial prize fund of over €2,000 with prizes for the top 5 male and female athletes, First male and female O40, O50 and O60 and first club team. There will also be numerous spot prizes on the day.

Rise to the challenge now and register for this exciting new race in Limerick on www.michalrejmer10mile.com for the ,early bird price of only €25 until March 31.