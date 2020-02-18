FAI confirm Treaty United to take part in WNL

The Women’s National League Committee has today confirmed the decision to expand the 2020 Women's National League (WNL) to nine teams. Bohemian FC have been accepted to participate in the WNL, while Treaty United's application to enter the WNL has also been accepted.

Both sides join Athlone Town AFC in joining the WNL for the first time this year.

The Fixture List for the 2020 season will be released on Thursday, February 20th.

2020 Women's National League participants:

Athlone Town, Bohemian FC, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway WFC, Peamount United, Shelbourne, Treaty United, Wexford Youths.