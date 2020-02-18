Munster Rugby stars named in Ireland Women's U18s squad

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s XV squad who are to travel to Scotland for a training weekend has been selected and it includes three Munster stars Courtney Duhig (St Mary's), Marlise Flynn (Carrick On Suir) and Eileen Gleeson (Nenagh Ormond)

24 players will travel to Inverness in Scotland for a unique training weekend with the Scottish Under-18 side. This weekend will be a mix of education workshops and training which will culminate with a training game against Scotland U-18 on Sunday.

The players have been selected form a larger group of 36, who have had back to back training weekend at the IRFU High performance centre for the past two weekends.

Mya Alcorn, Caoimhe O’Callaghan and Chisom Uguwera have been previously been capped at Under-18 Sevens level last year.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV, Anthony Eddy, IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby said, "The squad has been selected from clubs from all over the country and have previously represented their provinces. It will be an education weekend and will expose them to different style of coaching and finish with a training game against Scotland."

Ireland Under 18 Women’s XV Squad for Training weekend in Inverness, Scotland

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/ Ulster)*

Kaitlin Bourke (Ballina/ Connacht)

Ciara Brennan (Wicklow/Leinster)

Hannah Coen (Creggs/Connacht)

Courtney Duhig (St Mary's/ Munster)

Marlise Flynn (Carrick On Suir/ Munster)

Eileen Gleeson (Nenagh Ormonde/Munster

Nina Hjalmer (Dundalk/ Leinster)

Ava Jenkins (Wicklow/ Leinster)

Hannah Johnston (Sligo/ Connacht)

Erin King (Naas/ Leinster)

Vicky Elms Kinlan (Wicklow/ Leinster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers/ Connacht)

Toni Macartney (Larne/ Ulster)

Nina McVann (Ballina/ Connacht)

Caoimhe O'Callaghan (Dundalk/ Leinster)*

Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers/ Connacht)

Taryn Schutzler (Donaghadee/ Ulster)

Sarah Shrestha (Dungannon/ Ulster)

Chisom Uguwera (Ennis/ Munster)*

Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy/ Leinster)

Megan Walsh (Connemara/ Connacht)

Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy/ Leinster)

Dara Yore (North Meath/ Leinster)

*Denotes capped at U18 Sevens Level

Ireland Under-18 XV Staff

Brian McLearn - Head Coach

Niall Neville - Assistant Coach

Alice O’Callaghan – Team Manager

Niamh Connolly – Physio

Beth Smith – Strength and Conditioning Coach

Eimear Flannery – Programme Manager