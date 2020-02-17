Ireland confirm squad to prepare for England Six Nations tie
Andy Farrell and his Ireland Coaching group have assembled a squad of 36 players to prepare the fixture against England in Round 3 of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship this Sunday at 3pm. Eight Munster men once more make the cut as Ireland look to claim three wins from three in the season.
IRELAND Squad Round 3 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship
Backs: (16)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps
Forwards: (20)
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on