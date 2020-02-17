Ireland confirm squad to prepare for England Six Nations tie

Andy Farrell and his Ireland Coaching group have assembled a squad of 36 players to prepare the fixture against England in Round 3 of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship this Sunday at 3pm. Eight Munster men once more make the cut as Ireland look to claim three wins from three in the season.

IRELAND Squad Round 3 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs: (16)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps



Forwards: (20)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps