TV details confirmed for Limerick versus Cork hurling league clash

TG4 has this morning confirmed that Sunday's Allianz hurling league tie between Limerick and Cork will be carried, deferred, on the Irish language channel.

The live game at 2pm will be Galway and Tyrone, while that will be followed by Monaghan and Mayo, before Limerick and Cork is shown as the last of the trio of games, from Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The game is also live on Limerick's Live95 radio, with highlights of the Allianz League ties to be broadcast as always by RTE on Sunday night.