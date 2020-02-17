Bookies see Limerick hurlers as strong favourites for league title retention

Limerick's odds of winning the Allianz Hurling league have tightened to 11/8 from 2/1 without even pucking a ball. Limerick's clash with Waterford was called off, and with Wexford's defeat of Kilkenny yesterday, Limerick are now where the money is going.

Punters are beginning to turn their backs on Kilkenny’s chances of winning the National Hurling League after a strong finish saw Wexford run out winners in their Division 1 Group B derby on Sunday.

The hosts at Wexford Park surged ahead in the first but needed two late points to emerge the victors after Kilkenny had fought back to lead early in the second half.

Wexford have been cut into 8/1 from 10/1 by bookies to win the National League after their victory put them level on points with their opponents, while Kilkenny have been eased to 9/2 from 4/1 as they chase a record-equalling 19th league crown.

Both sides are now headed in Division 1 Group B by Clare, who are 8/1 from 9/1 after they saw off Laois by a 12-point margin in Ennis to go top of Group B with three wins from three.

National Hurling League Div 1

11/8 Limerick

9/2 Kilkenny

15/2 Cork

8/1 Clare

8/1 Galway

8/1 Wexford

11/1 Tipperary

14/1 Waterford

20/1 Dublin