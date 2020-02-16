WATCH: UL versus UCC Ashbourne Cup camogie final live stream

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

WATCH: UL versus UCC Ashbourne Cup camogie final live stream

Once more UCC and UL face off in the Ashbourne Cup final with the Limerick University seeking a fifth title in a row. If the video below does not load, click here: 