Basketball Ireland weekend previews

In the Men’s Division One, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig hold all the cards at the top of the division, with Kieran O’Sullivan’s side looking to extend their unbeaten run when they visit McGowan’s Tolka Rovers this Sunday afternoon.

In a rematch of the Hula Hoops Presidents Cup final last weekend, Ballincollig were lucky to get out of Carlow unscathed when Ronan O’Sullivan’s shot at the death gave his team a one-point victory.

Jordan Fallon was superb for Carlow, finishing with 30 points, but Ciaran O’Sullivan and Andre Nation were at their typical best to keep Ballincollig in contention before Ronan put the finishing touches on the performance for the black and red outfit.

In matching up against Tolka Rovers, the Cork side will come up against last year’s cup finalists, and they will be hoping for a similarly positive result.

The chasing pack will know top spot is as good as out of reach, but second place would grant a team a promotion playoff at the season’s end.

Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney have the league’s second best record, but that will be in jeopardy when they take on both EJ Sligo All-Stars and LYIT Donegal in a gruelling back-to-back this weekend.



Brian O’Neill will be integral, knocking down six threes in the win against Ulster University Elks last weekend, but an equally accurate shooter will be waiting in the form of Andy McGeever, making for an exciting encounter all around.

Fr Mathews are one win behind their rivals from the neighbouring county, and a win against bottom side Waterford Vikings would keep the pressure on in the race for second place. Having lost a few matches on the bounce, last week’s victory at home to Ulster University Elks will serve as a welcome confidence boost with the season drawing to a close.



Limerick Celtics aren’t far off a top four spot, and two wins against Portlaoise Panthers and Waterford Vikings this weekend could see them level with LYIT Donegal should other results go their way.

IT Carlow are still in the mix for a decent finish, Martin Conroy’s charges welcoming Limerick Sports Eagles in a game that could see Carlow leap-frog their opponents into fifth spot.

In the Women’s Division One, Trinity Meteors and Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s will look to maintain their respective top seeds in the Northern and Southern Conference.

St Mary’s will travel to Belfast to face Phoenix Rockets as the cross-conference fixtures continue. Rockets have struggled thus far in their campaign, and St Mary’s will take confidence from their comfortable win in Castleisland last weekend against UL Huskies.

In the Northern Conference, it’s one versus two, Meteors also making their trip to Belfast to face off against Ulster University Elks. Having had last weekend off, Elks will be looking to return to the form that has seen them only drop two games this season.



Griffith College Templeogue and Limerick Celtics will lock horns in the capital, while Tipperary Knights will look to move up the Southern Conference when UL Huskies make the short journey to the Premier County.

Portlaoise Panthers play host to NUIG Mysitcs in an attempt to keep the pressure on St Mary’s at the top of the table, and with a lot of basketball yet to be played, there are plenty more stories to be written in both conferences.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: February 14th-16th:

Friday 14th February 2020

Basketball Ireland Mens Division One:

Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, St Munchins, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Mens Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Limerick Sports Eagles, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LYIT Donegal v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, LYIT, 16:00;

Ulster University v EJ Sligo All-Stars, UUJ, 17:15;

Waterford Vikings v Fr Mathews, WIT, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Womens Division One:

Ulster University v Trinity Meteors, UUJ, 15:00;

Phoenix Rockets v Team Tom McCarthys St Marys, Methodist College Belfast, 15:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Limerick Celtics, Nord Anglia International School, 17:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v NUIG Mystics, St Marys Sports Hall, 19:00;

Tipperary Knights v UL Huskies, Pres Thurles, 19:30;

Sunday 16th February 2020

Basketball Ireland Mens Division One:

LYIT Donegal v IT Carlow Basketball, Foyle Arena-Derry, 15:00;

Waterford Vikings v Limerick Celtics, WIT, 15:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Mercy College, 15:00;

McGowans Tolka Rovers v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Tolka Rovers SC, 15:00.