Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

Irish Life Health National Masters, Intermediate, Juvenile B & Relays Cross Country Championship

Taking place in Avondale Estate, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, just before storm Ciara, a small number of Limerick athletes made the journey and performed well.

At Girls U11 Dooneen A.C, were represented by Sophia Meaney, Catherine McCutcheon, Samantha Tenzer and Béibhinn Collins were the 4th placed club.

Aided by Emma Robertson (Limerick A.C.) who came 25th from a field of 135, Limerick finished as the third placed County.

At Intermediate, over 8K, Colm Turner of Limerick A.C was a superb 6th. At Masters, the distance was 7K and the field was 242.

John Kinsella of Bilboa has been in great form the past year and that continued with a 7th place overall finish and he was 2nd M40 in 24:42.

Carmel Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick) was 2nd F65.

AAI National Indoor Games Abbotstown

A lot of high quality athletes assembled at the National Indoor Arena Abbotstown Sunday last and a number from Limerick acquitted themselves well.

In the 60m Sprint Emerald’s Ciara Neville came 1st (7:37) and 2nd (7.42), defeating the highly rated Rhasidat Adeleke in the process. Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) competed in the 60mh and set a new pb of 8.41 in series 2 having previously ran 8.65 in series 1. She finished in 3rd place both. Emerald's Amy O’Donoghue was 3rd in a high quality 1500m in 4:24.37 with Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (Sunhill Harriers) a High Jump Bronze medallist in 2.00.

Parkrun

Andrew McMahon (18:12) and Aisling Ahern (22:20) were first finishers as the UL event celebrated it’s 4th birthday. Joe O’Brien (17:40) and Olivia Keane (24:41) were best at Mungret with Séamus Lehane (23:13) and Aisling Foley (27:13) first in the County in Newcastlewest. The Shelbourne Junior event was a casualty of storm Ciara.

Fixtures

Munster Indoor Championships, Sunday 16th February, Nenagh 10:30am

The UL Rowing Club 5K series has been revived after a 2 year absence. Starting and finishing at the Rowing Club a 5k race around the UL campus will be held at 7pm on 6 consecutive Wednesdays from 19th February to the March 25.

Analog Devices Adare 10k, hosted by West Limerick and now in it’s 26th year, Sunday 23rd February 1pm

Munster 4 Mile Road Championships, March 1st Waterford

Limerick County 4 Mile Championships Sunday 15th March, 1pm Ladies, 1:45pm Men, Dromcollougher

Castleconnell 10k,Sunday 22nd March. It’s chip timed with proceeds going to Castleconnell boat club.

Mallow 10 Mile, Sunday 22nd March 12.30pm