Excessive distance is a threat to golf

AT last, it's official! After decades of inaction, The R&A and The USGA have issued their Distance Insights Report. It contains the results of data collected from as far back as 100-years.

The Governing Bodies acknowledge they allowed the distance the ball travels to get so far out of control that the strategic challenges presented by older, traditional golf courses are compromised beyond recovery, not to mention sustainability and cost factors as well as health and safety risks. Golf reached this pivotal moment over two decades ago but the impact of excessive distance was ignored.

The hard negotiating (with the pro tours and manufacturers) is already underway and what emerges at the end had better be real and effective.

If, in time, it is decided that bifurcation (different rules and equipment for pros and amateurs) is the best way forward, the R&A and USGA will need a signed seal of approval from as many major champions and former and current greats of the game as they can obtain to make the PGA Tour and equipment companies realise they have lost the battle for hearts and minds and that the interests of the game as a whole are in their best interests too.

The report is awash with noble sentiments and an overkill of data, but make no mistake the first shots in an all-out war for the future survival of the game have been fired.

A rollback in distance is clearly accepted with words like: "excessive distance must be brought to an end" and the promise to break the cycle loom large in the 102-page text.

A Joint Statement of Principles includes: 'the line has been crossed' along with a sound synopsis explaining why golf has been harmed by the all-out pursuit of distance at the expense of the broad range of skills that golfers needed to be expert players until twenty-five years ago.

I'm a realist who doubts the pros and manufacturers will agree without a fight to distances being rolled back as much as would be ideal. Somehow, they must be persuaded that 'viability' is more important than any self-interest.

As servants to the game they are entitled to be consulted but not involved in the final decisions. It's a stunning reversal of the way The R&A and USGA have failed in their duty as 'protectors of the game' to see them writing in black and white: "Golf will best thrive if the continuing cycle of ever-increasing hitting distances and golf course lengths is brought to an end.

Longer distances, longer courses, playing from longer tees and longer times to play are taking golf in the wrong direction and are not necessary to make it challenging, enjoyable or sustainable in the future.

We will assess the potential use of a Local Rule option (The Professional Majors?) that would specify use of clubs and/or balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances.

“The concept is that equipment meeting a particular set of reduced-distance specifications – a ball that does not travel as far or a club that will not hit a ball as far – might be a defined subset of the overall category of conforming equipment (allowing) committees that conduct golf competitions or oversee individual courses to choose, by Local Rule authorized under the Rules of Golf, whether and when to require that such equipment be used”

Such a Local Rule option could be available for use at all levels of play, and golfers playing outside of a competition could also have the option to make this choice for themselves.

We will also review the overall conformance specifications for both clubs and balls, including specifications that both directly and indirectly affect hitting distances.

The intended purpose of this review is to consider whether any existing specifications should be adjusted or any new specifications should be created to help mitigate the continuing distance increases.

(Although) it is not currently intended to consider revising the overall specifications in a way that would produce substantial reductions in hitting distances at all levels of the game".

This is profound stuff! Full marks to CEOs Mike Davis (USGA) and Martin Slumbers (R&A) for indicating a radical shift away from the power game to give golfers with other skills a fairer chance of success.

("The game should depend on a golfer’s skill and judgment in choosing among 14 different clubs for tee shots, long and short approach shots, bunker shots, pitching, chipping, putting and a wide variety of recovery shots.

The player needs to use his or her imagination and judgment in making constant strategic choices about which type of shot to play among many options that differ in style, difficulty and risk/reward potential.

Being challenged to display this wide range of skills is part of golf’s essential character, giving players of very different sets of abilities and relative strengths and weaknesses a chance to compete and succeed".

Top of Form

Tongue in cheek, I demur to say that 14-clubs is too many.

Bottom of Form

Golf used to be hard for everybody. Now, it's too easy for the elites while remaining as hard as ever for everyone else. It's crucial that the issues of sustainability, the length of time a game of golf takes and the cost of playing it are tackled head on.