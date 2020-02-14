Limerick SHC teams confirm their club hurling management teams for 2020

HALF of the Limerick SHC clubs have opted for change to their management teams for the 2020 seasons.

All bar Kilmallock now have confirmed a manager for the campaign ahead - the Limerick SHC starts on April 9-12.

Over half of the clubs have opted for in-house backroom teams, including defending champions Patrickswell who continue with Ciaran Carey as manager.

Adare, Blackrock and South Liberties also continue with those in place from last year and all in are from within the club.

Others like looked to Tipperary and Galway for the coaching inspiration to inspire a winning run towards the Daly Cup title.

Champions Patrickswell are bidding to defend the title for the first time since 1996-97. Ciaran Carey remains as manager with Natal O'Grady heading up a coaching tickets of fellow club members.

2019 beaten finalists Na Piarsaigh now have former Limerick SHC winning captain Kieran Bermingham. The All-Ireland U21 winner with Limerick was previously a selector under Shane O'Neill in the club and last year Bremingham was Parteen manager in the Clare IHC. Bermingham has retained former Tipperary senior hurling coach Declan Fanning as coach from last year's management, which had Mick Ryan as manager.

Doon were 2018 finalists and have former Galway U21 and senior camoigie manager Tony Ward as manager. And, the east Limerick men have Gary Mernagh from Thurles Sarsfields as hurling coach.

Ahane have also opted for change - former Limerick senior hurling selector Eamonn Meskell now the manager.

Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher have both looked towards Tipperary.

The Bouncers have Newport's Ger Bradley as manager. The former Tipperary All-Ireland minor and U21 winner was previously with Murroe-Boher.

Murroe-Boher have Kiladangan's Gary Byrne as their new manager.

Ballybrown continue with Evan Loftus as manager. Now the longest serving Limerick SHC club manager, Loftus and again has Darrell Tucker from Burgess as coach.

Others keeping status quo are Adare, Monaleen, South Liberties and newly promoted Blackrock.

Adare have former Limerick U21 selector Brian Foley as manager and South Liberties have former Limerick All-Ireland U21 winning manager Pat Donnelly among their backroom team.

Blackrock continue with Limerick 2018 All-Ireland SHC winning selector Jimmy Quilty as manager, while Monaleen continue with former Limerick and Hospital-Herbertstown hurler Damien Reale as manager.

Adare

Brian Foley (manager), Eamonn Fitzgerald and Sean Kearney (selectors).



Ahane

Eamonn Meskell (Ahane), Darren Harrington (S&C), Conor Quirke and Sean Madden (selectors).



Ballybrown

Evan Loftus (manager), Mike Lynch (S&C-coach), Darrell Tucker, Des Kenny, Alan O’Connor (coach-selectors).



Blackrock

Jimmy Quilty (manager), Aidan Fitzgerald (coach), Cathal O’Neill (S&C), Peter O’Sullivan, Eamon O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Brien (selectors).



Doon

Tony Ward (manager), Gary Mernagh (coach), Stephen Walsh (S&C), George Allis and Seamus Barry (selectors).



Garryspillane

Ger Bradley (manager-coach), James O’Keeffe and Billy Perkins (selectors).



Kilmallock

TBC



Monaleen

Damien Reale (manager), Liam Reale (coach), Tony Power and Fergal Kenzie (selectors).



Murroe-Boher

Gary Byrne (manager-coach), selectors tbc.



Na Piarsaigh

Kieran Bermingham (manager), Declan Fanning (coach), Emmet Crowley (S&C), Paul Condon, Diarmuid Madigan, Conor Shiels (selectors).



Patrickswell

Ciaran Carey (manager), Natal O’Grady (coach), Damien Gillane, Declan O’Grady, Pat Earls (selectors).



South Liberties

Cathal O'Neill (manager), Pat Donnelly and Mark Keane (coaches), Paul Butler (selector).