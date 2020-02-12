SSE Airtricity League confirm 'all applicants' received a licence for 2020 season

The FAI have this evening confirmed that all applicants have been awarded licences for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season. Following the work undertaken by the Independent Club Licensing Committee and the Independent Appeals Committee, the Premier Division will be made up of 10 teams, while the same goes for the First Division. There is no Limerick FC side in this season's 2020 league.

Having taken the FAI to court over not being allowed to apply for a licence and winning the battle to do so, Limerick FC did not apply for a licence after all. As stated in the press release this evening, "all applicants have been awarded licences" meaning that Limerick FC never completed the process to bring senior soccer to Limerick in 2020.

PREMIER DIVISION



Bohemian FC, Cork City, Derry City, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford FC.



FIRST DIVISION



Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Drogheda United, Galway United, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers II, UCD AFC, Wexford FC.