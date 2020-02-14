Two Limerick colleges in Munster senior hurling championship finals

TWO Limerick Colleges are in Munster Post Primary Schools Senior Hurling Championship finals this Saturday.

Doon’s Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa are in the B final, while Kilfinane’s Scoil Pol are in the C final.

While, there will be no Harty Cup title for Limerick this season, Dromcollogher’s Hazelwood College have already won the Senior D title.

Both Saturday’s finals have 12noon throw-ins - Doon against Cashel CS in Bansha and Kilfinane against Kanturk’s Colaiste Treasa in Ballyagran.

Doon are bidding for a fifth Munster Senior B title to add to their wins of 1964, ‘67, ‘95, ‘98 and 2012.

Hospital’s John The Baptist Community School were the last Limerick winners of this Corn Thomais MhicCholaim in 2017. Down the years, Salesian College Pallaskenry and St Clements have also won this title.

The east Limerick Secondary School, who played in a Harty Cup final in 2014, are managed by teachers Diarmaid Carr, Denis Leonard and Kevin O’Brien.

Doon, jointly captained by Cormac Ryan and Anthony Barry, lost in round one to St Augustines of Waterford but bounced back into contention with a local derby win over Abbey CBS of Tipperary Town.

In the quarter final, Doon beat Roscrea and then Borrisokane in the semi final. Cashel were semi final winners over St Augustines.

Meanwhile, Kilfinane bid to win the Corn Risteard Uí Mhathuna for the first time.

Hospital, St Nessans, Doon and St Munchins are among the previous winners of this C championship.

The south Limerick side are managed by teachers Eoin Walsh, Richard Lenihan, Patrick Kelly and Sean O’Donnell, who is the Limerick senior hurling performance analyst.

Jointly captained by Jimmy Quilty and Kevin Cooke, Kilfinane have beaten four teams to reach this provincial final - Presentation of Ballingarry, Scoil Ruain of Killenaule, Ennistymon and Glanmire’s Colaiste An Phairsaigh in the semi final.

DOON: Sean Maher, Eddie Stokes, Adam English, Cian O’Donovan, Cormac Ryan, Daire Ryan, Kevin Maher, Chris Thomas, Jack O’Dwyer, Nicky Roche (all Doon); Sean Whelan, PJ Hogan, Liam O’Donnell, Ultan Hogan, Mike Fitzgibbon, Tadhg Ryan (all Cappamore); Aaron Greene, Conor Linnane, Cian Lonergan, Timmy Dillon (all Pallasgreen); David Hickey, Killian Quaid, Michael Ryan, Euan Sheridan (Murroe-Boher); Anthony Barry, Philip Gantley, Mikey Carmody, Pakie Barry, Gearoid Ryan, Jack Armshaw, Ciaran Doody, Gearoid Lennon, Daire Duggan, Daniel Clancy, Ben White, Cian O’Carroll (all Cappawhite); Stephen McDonald, Cian Ryan (both Eire Og Annacarty).

KILFINANE: Colm O’Keeffe, Killian Aherne, Michael Brazil Carroll, Ciaran Considine, Mark Duggan, Aidan Gilligan, Declan Gilligan, Sean O’Sullivan, Shane O’Sullivan, Jimmy Quilty, James Quinn, Gavin Ryan (all Blackrock); Kevin Cooke, Patrick McGrath, Jack O’Reilly, Robert Sampson, Adam Sheehan, Ciaran Sheehan (all Garryspillane); Shaun Moloney, Oisin Browne, Liam Dennehy, Edmond Noonan, Shane O’Donoghue (all Glenroe); Frankie Barrington, Matthew Howard, Paddy Lynch, David Sexton (all Bruree); Sean Canning, Sean Herr, Ryan O’Neill (all Effin); Sean Lyons, Enda Sheedy (both Staker Wallace); Jack Fitzgibbon (Dromin-Athlacca).

