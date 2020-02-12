Limerick sides confirm line-ups for Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final clash

TWO Limerick schools have confirmed their line-ups for today's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup derby quarter-final clash.

Castletroy College and St Munchin's College have confirmed their teams for Wednesday's showdown at the Markets Field. The game has a 12.15pm kick-off time.

The game will be followed by the quarter-final meeting of Crescent College Comprehensive and Rockwell College at the Markets Field at 3.30pm.

The winners of Castletroy v St Munchin’s quarter-final will play PBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park in the semi-finals on the week beginning February 24.

Meanwhile, the winners of the Crescent College v Rockwell College quarter-final will play CBC, of Cork, in the semi-finals at Musgrave Park during the week beginning February 24.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O'Halloran; Louis Cunneen, Sam Hanrahan, Jason Aylward, Mark Lyons; Michael O'Hanrahan, Jack Oliver; Robert Magill, Dean McGinn, Jason McCormack; Samuel DenDikken, John Moloney; John Toland, Sean Quirke, Jamie McNamara. Replacements: Declan Aylward, Oisin O'Shea, Nesta Nyamakazi, Dylan McMahon, Paul O'Shea, Rhys Whyte, Luke Heuston, James Lammond, Adam Cummins, Cian Mulkern.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Daragh McDermott; Conor O'Shaughnessy, Seamus McCarthy Burbage, Darragh Long, James O'Brien; Alexander Wood, Donnacha O'Callaghan; Kean Sheehy, Jack Devanny, Kieran Ryan; Graham Kirwan, Craig Finn; Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan. Replacements: Gus Harrington, Nathan Walsh, Stephen Hayes, Jonathan Kelly, Darragh Slattery, Sean Nestor, Conor O’Brien Comerford, Kieran Tracey, Josh Egan, Joshua Costello.

REFEREE: Joy Neville (MAR)