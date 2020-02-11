WATCH: Late scores earn dramatic win for Limerick over Carlow in Allianz Football League

TWO injury time scores ensured the Limerick footballers remain unbeaten in the Allianz Football League.

The 1-7 to 0-9 win over Carlow in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park came thanks to a Bob Childs goal and then an Iain Corbett penalty in injury time.

Next up for Billy Lee's Limerick is a Sunday February 23 tie against Wicklow in Mick Neville Park.