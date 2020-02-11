WATCH: Late scores earn dramatic win for Limerick over Carlow in Allianz Football League
TWO injury time scores ensured the Limerick footballers remain unbeaten in the Allianz Football League.
The 1-7 to 0-9 win over Carlow in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park came thanks to a Bob Childs goal and then an Iain Corbett penalty in injury time.
Next up for Billy Lee's Limerick is a Sunday February 23 tie against Wicklow in Mick Neville Park.
It was a one point victory for @LimerickCLG as they overcame @Carlow_GAA in #AllianzLeagues Football! GAANOW has the action here. pic.twitter.com/MtA5F75otZ— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 11, 2020
