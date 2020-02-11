Limerick hurling legend Richie Bennis launches Club Limerick Draw for 2020

LIMERICK hurling legend Richie Bennis has officially launched the Club Limerick Draw for 2020.

The launch took place this Monday evening in the Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

"The Club Limerick Draw is a fantastic draw and a great opportunity for clubs to fund-raise and provides great value with €10,000 to be won each month, together with a list of other cash prizes to be won," Bennis told the gathering.

2020 sees a change of direction with the Club Limerick Draw.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan stressed: "finances raised help support your local GAA club and our county teams."

"As a minimum of 50% of your money goes directly to your local club and the other 50% goes directly to supporting our county teams. This is a great opportunity for everyone to give their support for your club and your county. Be part of our winning team in 2020," said Cregan.

He added: "it is very encouraging to see new members joining online and supporting their local clubs from both home and abroad".

The Club Limerick Committee have also put in place a new exclusive monthly prize for each draw to encourage members to join on a monthly basis.

The exclusive star prize for March will see one lucky family of two adults and two children pack their bags for the May Bank Holiday weekend and set off to the new Center Parc Activity Centre in Longford.

In total, there will be 29 other cash prizes per month with a top prize of €10,000 per month.

Each draw member will receive a loyalty membership card with discounts from various venues including Timmy Macs Bistro, Original County hotels, Elverys, JJ Kenneally and Sons, Off the Bone Restaurant, Scanlans Menswear Newcastle West, Limerick Greyhound Stadium, McGuirks Golf Castletroy, Marie Keating Photography and Rustic Catering Company Broadford.

"We would encourage all our members to shop local and avail of all our local supporters," said the Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

Full information on the Club Limerick Draw 2020 can be received from your all local GAA clubs, directly from Siobhan Scanlon by email at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or by phone on 061335516 or online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw