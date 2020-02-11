Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 12th February                                                                              

Clayton Hotels Schools Munster Senior Cup: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Thomond Park, 12.30pm;

Crescent College Comprehensive v Rockwell College, Thomond Park, 3pm;

Clery Cup: Villiers School v St. Anne's CC, Villiers, 11.30am;

Schools Under 15 B Development Cup: Glenstal Abbey v C.B.C., Glenstal;

Schools Under 15 Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís, tbc;

Schools Under 15 B Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College,    Ardscoil Rís, tbc;

Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Bandon Grammar School, Glenstal;

Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;          

Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;   

St. Munchin's v Roscrea CS, Corbally;   

St. Munchin's B v Roscrea CS B, Corbally;        

Villiers School v Midleton College, Villiers;         

Friday 14th February                                                                           

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium, 8pm;

Division 1B: St. Mary's College v Naas, Templeville Road, 8pm;

Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v Cashel, New Ormond Park, 8pm;

South Junior 2 League: Bandon v Mallow, Bandon, 8pm;

Saturday 15th February                                                                                   

Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park;           

Dublin University v Young Munster, College Park;         

Garryowen v Terenure College, Dooradoyle;      

UCD v UCC, Belfield;  

Division 1B: City of Armagh v Highfield, Palace Grounds;        

Navan v Malone, Balreask Old; 

Old Belvedere v Banbridge, Ollie Campbell Park;           

Old Wesley v Shannon, Energia Park,    

Division 2A: Ballymena v Old Crescent, Eaton Park;    

Buccaneers v Dolphin, Dubarry Park;    

Rainey Old Boys v Queen's University, Hatrick Park;     

U.L. Bohemian v M.U. Barnhall, 4G UL;          

Division 2B: Ballina v Belfast Harlequins, Heffernan Park;       

Blackrock College v Sligo, Stradbrook;   

Galwegians v Dungannon, Crowley Park;          

Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr. Hickey Park;       

Malahide v Wanderers, Estuary Road;   

Division 2C: City of Derry v Bangor, Judges Road;      

Clonmel v Midleton, Ardgaoithe;

Omagh Academicals v Skerries, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;  

Sunday's Well v Bruff, Irish Independent Park;  

Tullamore v Enniscorthy, Spollanstown; 

Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v U.L. Bohemian, Shawsbridge, 5pm;

Malone v Suttonians, Gibson Park, 5pm;

Old Belvedere v Blackrock College, Anglesea Road, 5pm;

Railway Union v Galwegians, Park Avenue, 5pm;

Munster Junior League Division 2: Ballincollig v Charleville, Tanner Park, 7pm;

Munster Senior League Division 2: Sunday's Well v Bruff, Irish Independent Park, 4.30pm;

Gleeson League Section B: Cashel v Thurles, Cashel;

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Temple Hill;  

Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: Dolphin v Old Crescent, Irish Independent Park;

Munster Club Under 18 Cup Play-Off: Bandon v Cork Constitution, Bandon, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Play-Off: Cobh Pirates Whites v Youghal, Cobh, 12.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 3: Killorglin v Mallow, Killorglin, 12pm;

South Under 18 League Group A: Mallow v Highfield, Mallow, 11am;

Group B: Cork Constitution v Sunday's Well, Temple Hill, 12pm;

South Under 16 League Group A: Kinsale v Muskerry, Kinsale, 12pm;

Group B: Skibbereen v Cork Constitution, Skibbereen, 12pm;

South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon White v Midleton, Bandon, 12pm;

Cork Constitution v Crosshaven, Temple Hill, 12pm;

Dolphin v Kanturk, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;

Phase B: Highfield v Sunday's Well, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;

Kinsale v Fermoy, Kinsale, 12pm;

Phase C: Ballincollig v Skibbereen, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Cobh Pirates v Muskerry, Cobh, 12pm;

Old Christians v Mallow, Rathcooney, 12pm;

Youghal v Douglas-Carrigaline, Youghal, 12pm;

West Under 14 Cup: Killorglin v Tralee, Killorglin, 11am;

Girls Under 18 League Final: Ennis v Kilrush, Thomond Park;

Girls Under 16 Cup: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Fethard, Bantry, 12pm;

Bruff v Skibbereen, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;

Kilrush v Carrick-on-Suir, Kilrush, 12pm;

Nenagh Ormond v Abbeyfeale, Nenagh, 12pm;

Shannon v Clonakilty, Coonagh, 12pm;

Girls Under 14 Cup: Bruff v Highfield-Midleton-Youghal, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;

Carrick-on-Suir v Bantry Bay, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;

Ennis v Ballina-Killaloe, Ennis, 11am;

Fethard v Shannon, Fethard, 11am;

Girls Under 18 Friendly: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Coonagh, 11am;

Sunday 16th February                                                                                      

Munster Junior League Division 1: Clonakilty v Richmond, The Vale;           

Crosshaven v Abbeyfeale, Crosshaven; 

Galbally v Bandon, Galbally;      

Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle;          

Mallow v Thomond, Mallow;     

Newcastle West v St. Senan's, Newcastle West;           

Skibbereen v Clanwilliam, Skibbereen;   

Division 2: Cobh Pirates v Tralee, Cobh;          

Fermoy v Muskerry, Fermoy;    

Kinsale v Dungarvan, Kinsale;  

Old Christians v Fethard, Rathcooney;   

St. Mary's v Thurles, Grove Island;        

Division 3: Bantry Bay v Chorca Dhuibhne, Bantry;     

Douglas-Carrigaline v Killarney, Wilton; 

Killorglin v Ennis, Killorglin;       

Scariff v Waterford City, Scariff;          

Youghal v Dunmanway, Youghal;         

Munster Senior League Division 1: U.C.C. v Highfield, Mardyke;     

Young Munster v Cashel, Tom Clifford Park;     

Division 2: Nenagh Ormond v Clonmel, Nenagh;          

South Junior 3 League: Kinsale v Killarney, Kinsale;  

Sunday's Well v Kanturk, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;

Women's Division 1 League: Ballincollig v Tralee, Tanner Park, 1pm;

Women's Development Bowl: Ballincollig v Skibbereen, Tanner Park, 1pm;

Galbally v U.L. Bohemian, Galbally, 1pm;

Waterpark v Bantry Bay, Ballinakill, 1pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Garryowen-Thomond v Ballincollig, Dooradoyle, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Cup Play-Off: Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park, 12pm;

East Under 18 Cup: Dungarvan v Cashel-Fethard, Dungarvan, 12pm;

Thurles v Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles, 12pm;

Waterford City v Clonmel, Waterford, 12pm;

East Under 16 Cup: Clonmel v Clanwilliam, Clonmel, 11am;

Dungarvan v Thurles, Dungarvan, 11am;

Waterpark v Kilfeacle, Ballinakill, 11am;

East Under 13 Cup: Dungarvan v Clonmel, Dungarvan, 11am;

North Under 18 League: Ennis v Shannon-St. Mary's, Ennis, 1pm;

North Under 15 Conference: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon Blacks, 10.30am;

Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohes-St. Mary's, Nenagh, 11.45am;

St. Senan's v Bruff, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;

North Under 14 League: Garryowen v Ennis Red, Dooradoyle, 11.30am;

North Under 14 Conference: Kilrush v Newcastle-West-Estuary, Kilrush, 12.30pm;

Shannon Blues v Bruff, Coonagh, 11.30am;

North Under 13 League Section 1: Garryowen Blues v Shannon Blues, Dooradoyle, 11am;

Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian, Derryknockane, 11am;

Section 2: Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff v Ennis Black, Clairsford, 12.30pm;

Ennis Red v Bruff, Ennis, 11.30am;

Garryowen White v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 11.30am;

Thomond v St. Senan's, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 11.30am;

Under 18 Friendly: Young Munster v Abbeyfeale, Derryknockane, 11.30pm;

Girls Under 14 Cup: Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 12pm;

Monday 17th February                                                                                    

Under 18 Friendly: Munster Clubs Under 17 v Munster Clubs Under 18, 4GUL, 12pm;

Tuesday 18th February                                                                                   

Girls Under 18 Friendly: Munster Development XV v Skibbereen, Irish independent Park, 12pm;

Wednesday 19th February                                                                              

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh, 7.30pm;

Thursday 20th February                                                                                  

Munster Junior League Division 1: Bandon v Newcastle West, Bandon, 7.45pm;