Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 12th February
Clayton Hotels Schools Munster Senior Cup: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Thomond Park, 12.30pm;
Crescent College Comprehensive v Rockwell College, Thomond Park, 3pm;
Clery Cup: Villiers School v St. Anne's CC, Villiers, 11.30am;
Schools Under 15 B Development Cup: Glenstal Abbey v C.B.C., Glenstal;
Schools Under 15 Development Bowl: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís, tbc;
Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Bandon Grammar School, Glenstal;
Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Roscrea CS, Corbally;
St. Munchin's B v Roscrea CS B, Corbally;
Villiers School v Midleton College, Villiers;
Friday 14th February
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium, 8pm;
Division 1B: St. Mary's College v Naas, Templeville Road, 8pm;
Division 2A: Nenagh Ormond v Cashel, New Ormond Park, 8pm;
South Junior 2 League: Bandon v Mallow, Bandon, 8pm;
Saturday 15th February
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park;
Dublin University v Young Munster, College Park;
Garryowen v Terenure College, Dooradoyle;
UCD v UCC, Belfield;
Division 1B: City of Armagh v Highfield, Palace Grounds;
Navan v Malone, Balreask Old;
Old Belvedere v Banbridge, Ollie Campbell Park;
Old Wesley v Shannon, Energia Park,
Division 2A: Ballymena v Old Crescent, Eaton Park;
Buccaneers v Dolphin, Dubarry Park;
Rainey Old Boys v Queen's University, Hatrick Park;
U.L. Bohemian v M.U. Barnhall, 4G UL;
Division 2B: Ballina v Belfast Harlequins, Heffernan Park;
Blackrock College v Sligo, Stradbrook;
Galwegians v Dungannon, Crowley Park;
Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr. Hickey Park;
Malahide v Wanderers, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: City of Derry v Bangor, Judges Road;
Clonmel v Midleton, Ardgaoithe;
Omagh Academicals v Skerries, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Sunday's Well v Bruff, Irish Independent Park;
Tullamore v Enniscorthy, Spollanstown;
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v U.L. Bohemian, Shawsbridge, 5pm;
Malone v Suttonians, Gibson Park, 5pm;
Old Belvedere v Blackrock College, Anglesea Road, 5pm;
Railway Union v Galwegians, Park Avenue, 5pm;
Munster Junior League Division 2: Ballincollig v Charleville, Tanner Park, 7pm;
Munster Senior League Division 2: Sunday's Well v Bruff, Irish Independent Park, 4.30pm;
Gleeson League Section B: Cashel v Thurles, Cashel;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Temple Hill;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: Dolphin v Old Crescent, Irish Independent Park;
Munster Club Under 18 Cup Play-Off: Bandon v Cork Constitution, Bandon, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Play-Off: Cobh Pirates Whites v Youghal, Cobh, 12.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Bowl Group 3: Killorglin v Mallow, Killorglin, 12pm;
South Under 18 League Group A: Mallow v Highfield, Mallow, 11am;
Group B: Cork Constitution v Sunday's Well, Temple Hill, 12pm;
South Under 16 League Group A: Kinsale v Muskerry, Kinsale, 12pm;
Group B: Skibbereen v Cork Constitution, Skibbereen, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Phase A: Bandon White v Midleton, Bandon, 12pm;
Cork Constitution v Crosshaven, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Dolphin v Kanturk, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;
Phase B: Highfield v Sunday's Well, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Kinsale v Fermoy, Kinsale, 12pm;
Phase C: Ballincollig v Skibbereen, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Cobh Pirates v Muskerry, Cobh, 12pm;
Old Christians v Mallow, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Youghal v Douglas-Carrigaline, Youghal, 12pm;
West Under 14 Cup: Killorglin v Tralee, Killorglin, 11am;
Girls Under 18 League Final: Ennis v Kilrush, Thomond Park;
Girls Under 16 Cup: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Fethard, Bantry, 12pm;
Bruff v Skibbereen, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Kilrush v Carrick-on-Suir, Kilrush, 12pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Abbeyfeale, Nenagh, 12pm;
Shannon v Clonakilty, Coonagh, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Bruff v Highfield-Midleton-Youghal, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;
Carrick-on-Suir v Bantry Bay, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;
Ennis v Ballina-Killaloe, Ennis, 11am;
Fethard v Shannon, Fethard, 11am;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Coonagh, 11am;
Sunday 16th February
Munster Junior League Division 1: Clonakilty v Richmond, The Vale;
Crosshaven v Abbeyfeale, Crosshaven;
Galbally v Bandon, Galbally;
Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle;
Mallow v Thomond, Mallow;
Newcastle West v St. Senan's, Newcastle West;
Skibbereen v Clanwilliam, Skibbereen;
Division 2: Cobh Pirates v Tralee, Cobh;
Fermoy v Muskerry, Fermoy;
Kinsale v Dungarvan, Kinsale;
Old Christians v Fethard, Rathcooney;
St. Mary's v Thurles, Grove Island;
Division 3: Bantry Bay v Chorca Dhuibhne, Bantry;
Douglas-Carrigaline v Killarney, Wilton;
Killorglin v Ennis, Killorglin;
Scariff v Waterford City, Scariff;
Youghal v Dunmanway, Youghal;
Munster Senior League Division 1: U.C.C. v Highfield, Mardyke;
Young Munster v Cashel, Tom Clifford Park;
Division 2: Nenagh Ormond v Clonmel, Nenagh;
South Junior 3 League: Kinsale v Killarney, Kinsale;
Sunday's Well v Kanturk, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;
Women's Division 1 League: Ballincollig v Tralee, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Women's Development Bowl: Ballincollig v Skibbereen, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Galbally v U.L. Bohemian, Galbally, 1pm;
Waterpark v Bantry Bay, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Garryowen-Thomond v Ballincollig, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Cup Play-Off: Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park, 12pm;
East Under 18 Cup: Dungarvan v Cashel-Fethard, Dungarvan, 12pm;
Thurles v Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles, 12pm;
Waterford City v Clonmel, Waterford, 12pm;
East Under 16 Cup: Clonmel v Clanwilliam, Clonmel, 11am;
Dungarvan v Thurles, Dungarvan, 11am;
Waterpark v Kilfeacle, Ballinakill, 11am;
East Under 13 Cup: Dungarvan v Clonmel, Dungarvan, 11am;
North Under 18 League: Ennis v Shannon-St. Mary's, Ennis, 1pm;
North Under 15 Conference: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon Blacks, 10.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohes-St. Mary's, Nenagh, 11.45am;
St. Senan's v Bruff, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;
North Under 14 League: Garryowen v Ennis Red, Dooradoyle, 11.30am;
North Under 14 Conference: Kilrush v Newcastle-West-Estuary, Kilrush, 12.30pm;
Shannon Blues v Bruff, Coonagh, 11.30am;
North Under 13 League Section 1: Garryowen Blues v Shannon Blues, Dooradoyle, 11am;
Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian, Derryknockane, 11am;
Section 2: Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff v Ennis Black, Clairsford, 12.30pm;
Ennis Red v Bruff, Ennis, 11.30am;
Garryowen White v Shannon Black, Dooradoyle, 11.30am;
Thomond v St. Senan's, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 11.30am;
Under 18 Friendly: Young Munster v Abbeyfeale, Derryknockane, 11.30pm;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Killarney v Clonakilty, Killarney, 12pm;
Monday 17th February
Under 18 Friendly: Munster Clubs Under 17 v Munster Clubs Under 18, 4GUL, 12pm;
Tuesday 18th February
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Munster Development XV v Skibbereen, Irish independent Park, 12pm;
Wednesday 19th February
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Thursday 20th February
Munster Junior League Division 1: Bandon v Newcastle West, Bandon, 7.45pm;
