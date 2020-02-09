Munster Rugby weekend domestic results round up

Munster Club U18 Cup 2nd Phase play off: 

Skibbereen 15, Sundays Well 11, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 2: 

Muskerry 30, Dungarvan 10, ;

Fethard & District 3, Kinsale 12, ; 

South - Junior 2 League: 

Mallow 14, Cork Constitution 32, ;

Bandon RFC , Fermoy , Conceded by Fermoy;

Highfield 57, Cobh Pirates 7, ; Old Christians ,

Midleton , Conceded by Old Christians;

UCC 12, Dolphin 17, ; 

South - Junior 3 League: 

Killarney 19, Sundays Well 7, ; 

North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B: 

Thurles 16, Clanwilliam 0, ;

Carrick-on-Suir 14, Kilfeacle and District 12, ; 

Junior 2 Friendly 19-20: 

UL Bohemian 5, Old Crescent 27, ; 

U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy: 

Cork Constitution 12, UCC 28, ; 

Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 1: 

Cork Constitution 14, Bandon RFC 10, ; 

Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1: 

Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle & District , Clonakilty , Conceded by Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle & District;

Youghal 0, Douglas-Carrigaline 31, ; 

Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 2: 

Newcastle West-Estuary , Clonmel , Conceded by Clonmel;

Bantry Bay , Fermoy , Conceded by Fermoy;

Old Crescent 50, Shannon-St Marys 33, ; 

Youths U16 League North: 

Old Crescent-UL Bohemians , Newcastle West-Estuary , Not Played; 

Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 1: 

Bantry Bay , Cashel , Conceded by Cashel; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 1: 

Youghal 31, Bandon RFC 15, ; 

Schools U16 Kidney Cup: 

Crescent College Comprehensive 12, Christian Brothers Cork 31, Final; 

Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup: 

Ardscoil Ris 24, Rockwell 21, R2 QF/SF Qualifier 1;

Christian Brothers Cork 40, St Munchins 0, R2 QF/SF Qualifier 2;

Presentation Brothers Cork 42, Castletroy College 10, R2 QF Qualifier 2

PBC v Winner R1 Game 2; Schools

U15 Cleary Cup: 

Cashel CC 0, High School CBS-Clonmel 32, ; 

Schools U15 Development A Cup: 

Christian Brothers Cork 31, St Munchins 7, ; 

Schools U15 Development B Cup: 

Christian Brothers Cork 26, St Munchins 12, ; 

Schools U15 Development A Bowl: 

Ardscoil Ris 19, Rockwell 7, ; 

Schools U15 Development B Bowl: 

Ardscoil Ris 7, Rockwell 5, ; 

Youths U14 South Cup: 

Midleton 12, Bandon RFC 41, ; 

Youths U14 South Bowl: 

Bantry Bay 0, Dolphin 22, ;

Ballincollig 30, Mitchelstown 0, ; 

Youths U14 South Munster Friendlies:

 Ballincollig 17, Fermoy 17, ; 

Youths U14 West Munster Cup: 

Killorglin , Tralee , Not Played; 

Youths U14 West Munster Plate: 

Abbeyfeale/Listowel 25, Killarney 15, Killarney Red. Coop Pitch.; 

Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase A: 

Bandon RFC Blue 39, Crosshaven 13, ; 

Schools U14 Friendlies : 

Castletroy College 43, Ardscoil Ris 22, A v A;

Castletroy College 42, Ardscoil Ris 24, B v B;

Christian Brothers Cork 29, St Munchins 10, A v A;

Christian Brothers Cork 26, St Munchins 19, B v B;

Christian Brothers Cork 30, St Munchins 0, C v C;

Midleton College 29, Pobal Scoil Na Trionoide 19, ; 

Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Munster CSP 47, Leinster YSP 21, ; 

Youths U16 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Crosshaven 10, Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 7, ;