Munster Rugby weekend domestic results round up
Munster Rugby have appointed a new CEO
Munster Club U18 Cup 2nd Phase play off:
Skibbereen 15, Sundays Well 11, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 2:
Muskerry 30, Dungarvan 10, ;
Fethard & District 3, Kinsale 12, ;
South - Junior 2 League:
Mallow 14, Cork Constitution 32, ;
Bandon RFC , Fermoy , Conceded by Fermoy;
Highfield 57, Cobh Pirates 7, ; Old Christians ,
Midleton , Conceded by Old Christians;
UCC 12, Dolphin 17, ;
South - Junior 3 League:
Killarney 19, Sundays Well 7, ;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B:
Thurles 16, Clanwilliam 0, ;
Carrick-on-Suir 14, Kilfeacle and District 12, ;
Junior 2 Friendly 19-20:
UL Bohemian 5, Old Crescent 27, ;
U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy:
Cork Constitution 12, UCC 28, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 1:
Cork Constitution 14, Bandon RFC 10, ;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1:
Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle & District , Clonakilty , Conceded by Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle & District;
Youghal 0, Douglas-Carrigaline 31, ;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 2:
Newcastle West-Estuary , Clonmel , Conceded by Clonmel;
Bantry Bay , Fermoy , Conceded by Fermoy;
Old Crescent 50, Shannon-St Marys 33, ;
Youths U16 League North:
Old Crescent-UL Bohemians , Newcastle West-Estuary , Not Played;
Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 1:
Bantry Bay , Cashel , Conceded by Cashel;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 1:
Youghal 31, Bandon RFC 15, ;
Schools U16 Kidney Cup:
Crescent College Comprehensive 12, Christian Brothers Cork 31, Final;
Schools U16 Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup:
Ardscoil Ris 24, Rockwell 21, R2 QF/SF Qualifier 1;
Christian Brothers Cork 40, St Munchins 0, R2 QF/SF Qualifier 2;
Presentation Brothers Cork 42, Castletroy College 10, R2 QF Qualifier 2
PBC v Winner R1 Game 2; Schools
U15 Cleary Cup:
Cashel CC 0, High School CBS-Clonmel 32, ;
Schools U15 Development A Cup:
Christian Brothers Cork 31, St Munchins 7, ;
Schools U15 Development B Cup:
Christian Brothers Cork 26, St Munchins 12, ;
Schools U15 Development A Bowl:
Ardscoil Ris 19, Rockwell 7, ;
Schools U15 Development B Bowl:
Ardscoil Ris 7, Rockwell 5, ;
Youths U14 South Cup:
Midleton 12, Bandon RFC 41, ;
Youths U14 South Bowl:
Bantry Bay 0, Dolphin 22, ;
Ballincollig 30, Mitchelstown 0, ;
Youths U14 South Munster Friendlies:
Ballincollig 17, Fermoy 17, ;
Youths U14 West Munster Cup:
Killorglin , Tralee , Not Played;
Youths U14 West Munster Plate:
Abbeyfeale/Listowel 25, Killarney 15, Killarney Red. Coop Pitch.;
Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase A:
Bandon RFC Blue 39, Crosshaven 13, ;
Schools U14 Friendlies :
Castletroy College 43, Ardscoil Ris 22, A v A;
Castletroy College 42, Ardscoil Ris 24, B v B;
Christian Brothers Cork 29, St Munchins 10, A v A;
Christian Brothers Cork 26, St Munchins 19, B v B;
Christian Brothers Cork 30, St Munchins 0, C v C;
Midleton College 29, Pobal Scoil Na Trionoide 19, ;
Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies:
Munster CSP 47, Leinster YSP 21, ;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendlies:
Crosshaven 10, Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 7, ;
