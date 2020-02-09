WATCH: Former Munster Rugby DOR Rassie Erasmus' Pre World Cup Final speech

FORMER Munster Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has taken to twitter to highlight his pre World Cup final team talk and quash rumours that he may be taking up a role with the RFU. The former Springbok head coach has used his first ever tweet to show the 'behind the scenes' emotional team talk ahead of his side's World Cup win over England in Japan.

He also clearly states that he would not be able to talk to any other team before a final, finishing the tweet with the words, 'NOT HAPPENING'