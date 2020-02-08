WATCH: Mary I lose out in Fitzgibbon Cup semi final to IT Carlow

Mary Immaculate College, the 2017 champions of the Fitzgibbon Cup, crashed out of this season's tournament at the hands of IT Carlow this afternoon. The final scoreline of IT Carlow: 5-14 Mary I: 0-15 did not tell the whole story of the game, as Mary I has led 0-11 to 1-7 at the break. Mary I included the Patrickswell duo of Jason Gillane and Josh Considine in their starting fifteen.

However the men from the East were worthy winners in the end. IT Carlow will now face either DCU of UCC in the final with the second semi final to throw in at 4pm and available to watch here.

Scorers for IT Carlow: Cathal Dunbar 2-0, Seamus Casey 0-6 (0-4f), Chris Nolan 1-1, Liam Blanchfield 1-0, Stephen Bergin 1-0, Enda Rowland 0-2 (0-2f), Richie Leahy 0-2, Jerry Kelly 0-2, Eoin Gaughan 0-1.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate: Cathal Bourke 0-9 (0-7f, 0-2 65), Tim O’Mahony 0-3 (0-1f), Gary Cooney 0-2, Shane Ryan 0-1.

IT CARLOW: Enda Rowland; Fergal Hayes, Sean Downey, Shane Reck; Podge Delaney, Jason Cleere, Michael Harney; Richie Leahy, Luke Scanlon; Chris Nolan, Jerry Kelly, Cathal Dunbar; Rory Higgins, Liam Blanchfield, Seamus Casey. Subs: Stephen Bergin for Higgins (42), Eoin Gaughan for Blanchfield (55), Dion Wall for Harney (60), Thomas Nolan for Casey (61).

MARY IMMACULATE: Jason Gillane; Ray McCormack, David Prendergast, Eanna McBride; Craig Morgan, Darren Browne, Tim O’Mahony; Diarmaid Ryan, Josh Considine; Eoghan Cahill, Gary Cooney, Shane Ryan; Andrew Ormond, Cathal Bourke, Colin O’Brien. Subs: Adam Ennis for O’Brien (54), Philip Wall for Bourke (55), Michael O’Loughlin for Cahill (59).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).

