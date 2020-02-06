JP McManus Pro-Am pre-qualifiers act as last chance to attend sold out event

THE JP McManus Pro-Am, taking place in Adare on July 6 and 7 2020, has been sold out for some time, however, there is still a chance for golf fans to attend.

There are 8 pre-qualifying tournaments still to be run and all pre-qualifier participants receive a JP McManus Pro Am 2020 entry cap, which grants admission to both days of the Pro-Am.

All pre-qualifiers are €200 entrance, while most can be also entered as groups of three (€600). Registration can be done directly through the charities at the contact details below.

Winning pre-qualifier participants go forward to the Grand Qualifier at the end of May at Adare Manor. Winning Grand Qualifier participants go forward to play in the Pro-Am alongside some of the best golfers on the planet. More info on pre-qualifier rules can be found on our website.

Date: March 26 & 27

Venue: Woodstock Golf & Country Club

Charity: Cahercalla Hospice

Contact: Mary Moloney: 087 645 2611 / 065 682 1966

Date: April 3

Venue: Limerick Golf Club

Charity: Pieta House

Contact: Kieran O’Brien: 061 48 44 48 | kieran.obrien@pieta.ie

Date: April 10 & 11

Venue: Newcastle West Golf Club

Charity: Rathfredagh Cheshire Home

Contact: Tom O’Keefe 087 9793556 | rathfredaghreception@cheshire. ie

Date: April 17

Venue: Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel

Charity: Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

Contact: Jonathan Power/Natasha Quinn – fundraising@abiireland.ie – 01 2804164

Date: April 17

Venue: Castletroy Golf Club

Charity: Aisling Annacotty

Contact: Brian Doran on 087 3633001 / pro-am@aislingannacotty.com

Date: April 18

Venue: Doneralie Golf Club

Charity: Sli Eile

Contact: slieilegolf@outlook.com | Clare Cotter 0833623730

Date: April 24

Venue: Limerick Golf Club

Charity: Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Contact: Donal Malone 086 843 1427 / limerickdaycare@alzheimer.ie

Date: April 24

Venue: Adare Manor Golf Club

Charity: Ilen

Contact: 087 2277 291 | charlie@ilen.ie

For more details on all qualifiers, pricing etc, participants can visit: www.jpmcmanusproam.com/events

Handicap limit: Male: 18 and under. Female – 24 and under. Players must be at least 22 years old as of 1st January 2020.