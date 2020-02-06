Killahan Ganster races away with Dublin Coach A3 title in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

MCKENNA’S Vincent and Grace won the final of the Dublin Coach A3 525 with Killahan Ganster in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last Saturday.

The winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line to win the €1800 first prize on offer. The winning time was 28.64.

Beaten into second was Excess Power for John Kirwan with Bitter Fingers in third for We Havent A Clue syndicate.

There was also another final among Saturday’s 12 racecard.

The ON2 525 final was won in 28.84 by Millbank Posh for George Hickey. Beaten half a length into second place was Athlacca Zette for Noel Neenan.

The night also included a double for the James Collins and the Parteen based Shanakyle syndicate.

The night opened with an A6 525 win for Shanakyle Robin. The winner was three quarters of a length clear in a time of 29.78. Second was Dixies Promise with Eileen Kennedy.

The Shanakyle syndicate completed their double just a couple of races later when Rockspint Rio won a sprint. The winner’s time was 19.26. Two and three quarters of a length back in second was Athea’s Michael Shine with Knockbawn Pickle.

John O’Shaughnessy had a winner with Bettyville Diva. In 29.64 the winner came home two lengths clear in the A9 525. Second was Donie Quinn with Clarina Queen.

There was an A4 525 win for Paddy Hennessy with Leamaneigh Dream. The winner had a length and a half to spare on the line in 29.46. Second was Mixed Model for Denis Crowley and trainer Fraser Black.

Cormac Davern had Mohane Vicky as a sprint winner. A time of 18.96 secured a three lengths win. Beaten into second place was Rockalong Kosmos for Michael and Donncha McNamara.

An A3 525 was won in 29.26 and by three lengths by Unxpected Power for John Bennett and Bobby Gregg. Second was Black Hill for Betty O’Sullivan.

There was an A1 525 win for Brenda Peters with Madams Belle. The winning time was 29.02. Back, a length and three quarters, in second was Snuggie Bonnie for Breda Casey.

An open 350 was won in 18.86 by Dustys Bandit for Philip Rhodes. The winner had two lengths to spare over Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey with Carrigmore Bobby.

The penultimate race on the night was an A3 525 - won in 28.83 by Rachels Kids. The PT Gallagher and Raymond Griffiths runner had five lengths of a winning margin. Second to the Barbara Rees Jones trained winner was Mohane Duchess for Cormac Davern.

The Nelius O’Connell trained Clorane Cross was the final winner of the night. The Patrick Griffin owned winner had a length and a half to spare in the A2 550. The winner’s time was 30.29. Second was Millridge Zoey for Donal O’Mahony.

There were 10 races on Thursday night.

There was a double on the night for Leo McNulty of Newmarket on Fergus.

The night began with an A5 525, which was won in 29.49 by Touch Paddy for trainer Donal Duggan and Shannon owners Peter Russell and Sean McAllen. Five and three quarters of a length back in second was Shanakyle Rio for the Shanakyle syndicate.

Patrickswell’s Michael O’Brien won an A4 525 with Hidden Icon. The Eamonn Quinn trained runner had a winning time of 29.66. Just beaten into second was Knockfinisk Mick for Athea’s Timmy Murphy and Phyllis Daly.

Gerard Garrahy had Busy Mick as an A6 525 winner. The Ballyneety man’s runner ended up half a length clear on the line in a time of 29.58. Second was Bruree’s Mary Lynch with Bright Ava.

The first of the Leo McNulty double was won in an A4 525 with Lugs Lola. The winner had half a length to spare on the line in a time of 29.44 Second was Knocknasna Blue for Patrick Sheehan of Abbeyfeale.

The second success came in the final race of the night when McNulty won an A2 525 with Bargain Devil. The winner was half a length clear on the line in a time of 28.97. Second was Helen Coffey of Sixmilebridge with O Garney Rio.

Pallasgreen’s Timothy Moloney won an A7 525 with Cardi Duke. In 29.27 there was nine and a half lengths back to Tiger Flash in second for Patrick Neville and David Benn.

Kilmallock’s Billy Guiney had Ballygibba Spray as an A3 525 winner. In 29.10 the winner had a length of a winning margin. Second was Drumgeely Lass for James McLaighlin and John Whyte of Shannon.

An A4 525 was won in 29.24 by Inislosky Bosco for Mary Crotty. Just beaten into second was Varra Biddy for Donal Casey of Lisnagry.

Another Clare winner was Noel Moroney with Tiermana Sherry in an A5 525. The win was just secured in 29.69. Pipped into second was Adamant Dempsey for John and Seamus Rainsford of Caherconlish.