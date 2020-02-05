Basketball Ireland Men's and Women's Division One previews

In the Men’s Division One, things look a little straight-forward at the top of the table. With Fr Mathews dropping more points away to IT Carlow last weekend, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, who remain without defeat thus far, can afford to lose three of their remaining six and still finish in pole position.

If that first loss is to come for Kieran O’Sullivan’s side, it could likely be on the cards this weekend. They reenact what was an enthralling Hula Hoops Presidents Cup Final by matching up against IT Carlow once again at midday on Saturday. A game that went to overtime, Martin Conroy’s charges are one of few outfits that have made life difficult for a seemingly flawless side to date.

LYIT Donegal played out a double-overtime thriller, in which Manny Payton posted 42 points in a winning effort. His ability to put up such numbers will undoubtedly be matched by the hot shooting of Limerick Celtics’ Kevin Oberweiser when the two go head-to-head in Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

Ulster University Elks face a challenging road-trip when they travel south this weekend, with a double header against respective second and third place teams Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney and Fr Mathews awaiting them.

In the Women’s Division One, Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s look to keep their lead at the top of the Southern Conference with back-to-back games, hosting UL Huskies Friday before setting sail to face Mystics in NUIG the day after. Should the Kerry outfit go two-for-two, they’d remain firm favorites to see out the season as conference champions.

Trinity Meteors could also close the gap at the top of the Northern Conference, the Dublin side three points behind Ulster University with a game in hand, as they match up with third place Swords Thunder.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: February 7th - 9th

Friday 7th February

Women’s Division One

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s v UL Huskies, 20:00, St Mary’s Castleisland;

Saturday 8th February

Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 12:30, Barrow Centre – IT Carlow;

LYIT Donegal v Limerick Celtics, 14:00, LYIT;

McGowans Tolka Rovers v EJ Sligo All-Stars, 18:00, Tolka Rovers SC;

Limerick Sports Eagles v Portlaoise Panthers, 19:00, UL Arena – Limerick.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v Ulster University, 19:30, St Pauls Killarney

Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West v Limerick Celtics, 15:00, LYIT;

Phoenix Rockets v Griffith College Templeogue, 15:30, Methodist College Belfast;

Portlaoise Panthers v Tipperary Knights, 18:00, St Marys Sports Hall;

Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors, 19:00, ALSAA – Dublin

Sunday 9th February

Men’s Division One

Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, 15:30, Fr Mathews Arena;

Women’s Division One

NUIG Mystics v Team Tom McCarthys St Marys, 14:00, NUI Galway.