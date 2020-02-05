Limerick stars named in Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17s start preparations for their UEFA European Championship Elite Round Qualifiers with a double-header friendly against Iceland and the Limerick trio of Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers), Aiobheann Clancy (Limerick) and Aoife Horgan (Limerick) have been named in James Scott's squad.

Scott will bring his squad to Waterford for the games on Friday, February 14 and Sunday, February 16, and that will also be their base for the Elite Round clashes in March.

Having scored 21 goals in Qualifying Round victories over Albania, Lithuania, and Greece, the next task is to find a way past Denmark, Serbia, and Austria if Ireland are to advance to the finals tournament in Sweden.First up however are two games against Iceland - the first of which will be in the RSC, the second will be in Tramore AFC.

"The squad and staff are really looking forward to the games against Iceland. We played against them twice last year in Iceland and they proved to be excellent opponents, so it will be a very good test ahead of the Elite Qualifiers in March," said Scott.

"Over the last few months, there has been National Training days and now we have selected 20 players for this double header friendly. Five of the players are still eligible for the Under-16s and Jessie Stapleton will make her debut at Under-17 level.

"Our base for the friendlies will be Waterford and this will also be our venue for the Elite Qualifiers. We will be able to familiarise ourselves with the stadium, hotel and training ground. We would like to call on the local people to come support the team in what I’m sure will be two entertaining games."



Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad



Goalkeepers: Rugile Askalnyte (Bohemians), Leah Hayes (Cork City)



Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Cherry Orchard), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Shaun Brennan (Galway WFC), Therese Kinneavey (Galway WFC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Aimee Bates Crosbie (Wexford Youths)



Midfielders: Olivia Gibson (Cork City), Aiobheann Clancy (Limerick), Kate O'Dowd (Peamount United), Muireann Devanney (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)



Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Laura Shine (Wilton United)



International Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Iceland

Friday, February 14

KO 19:00

RSC, Waterford

#IRLWU17

International Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Iceland

Sunday, February 16

KO 14:00

Tramore AFC, Waterford

#IRLWU17