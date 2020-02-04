Munster Rugby issue injury report ahead of return to Pro14 action
The Munster Rugby squad returned to training on Monday ahead of the Guinness PRO14 clash against Southern Kings at Irish Independent Park on Valentine’s Day (7.35pm).
There is positive news on the injury front. UL Bohemian Tommy O’Donnell (hamstring) and Cork Con's Darren Sweetnam (hamstring) are being reintroduced to training this week and Ciaran Parker (calf) has returned to full training.
Continuing to rehab: Jean Kleyn (neck), Rhys Marshall (knee), Joey Carbery (wrist), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Brian Scott (foot), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck).
Next Home Games
Friday, February 14
Munster v Southern Kings, Irish Independent Park, 7.35pm;
Saturday, February 29
Munster v Scarlets, Thomond Park, 5pm;
