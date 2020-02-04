Limerick GAA weekend fixtures confirmed
Sat 08 Feb
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Round 1), Kilmallock V Na Piarsaigh 13:30, Ref: Jason O Mahony
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 2), Mungret St Paul's V Ballybrown 14:00, Ref: TBC
West Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Feenagh, (final), Granagh / Ballingarry V Newcastle West 15:00, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
Sun 09 Feb
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Monaleen, (Round 2), Monaleen V Blackrock 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Adare, (Round 2), Adare V Murroe Boher 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale V Cappamore Gaa Club 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Bruff, (Round 2), Bruff V Killacolla Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Croom, (Round 2), Croom V Granagh / Ballingarry 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Glenroe, (Round 2), Glenroe V St Kieran's 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kildimo/Pallaskenry, (Round 2), Kildimo / Pallaskenry V Tournafulla/Killeedy 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Dromin/Athlacca, (Round 2), Dromin Athlacca V Belville Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 2), Cois Laoi Gaels V Pallasgreen 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Askeaton, (Round 2), Askeaton V Caherline 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21BH Championship Group 3, Venue: Dromcollogher/ Broadford GAA, (Round 2), Dromcollogher Broadford V Knockainey 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21BH Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballybricken Bohermore, (Round 2), Ballybricken-Bohermore/ Fedamore V Templeglantine 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21 13 A Side Hurling Competition , Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 2), South Liberties V Hospital Herbertstown 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21 13 A Side Hurling Competition , Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 2), Knockaderry V Crecora Manister 12:00, Ref: TBC
County U21 13 A Side Hurling Competition , Venue: St Patrick's G.A.A Club, (Round 2), St Patrick's V Claughaun 12:00, Ref: TBC
Tue 11 Feb
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 2), Na Piarsaigh V Doon 20:00, Ref: TBC
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Round 2), Patrickswell V Kilmallock 20:00, Ref: TBC
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Doon, (Round 2), Garryspillane V Ahane 20:00, Ref: TBC
