Ireland Women's Rugby squad issue injury update

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named an extended squad of 27 players ahead of the second round of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations. Limerick duo of Aoife Doyle and Nicole Cronin are among the 27 while UL Bohemian star Eimear Considine, who missed last weekend's win over Scotland, is continuing to be monitored and will have a fitness test during Thursday and Friday’s training.

Ulster’s Neve Jones has been called into the Ireland Women’s Squad this week as Cliodhna Moloney is proceeding through the HIA process and will follow the graduated return to play protocols.

Ellen Murphy received a calf injury during the test against Scotland and will be monitored across the week. Larissa Muldoon has been added to the squad.

Hannah Tyrrell will join the wider squad on her return from the World Seven Series leg in Sydney.

Ireland overcame Scotland, 18-14, in the opening round of this year’s Six Nations. They play their Welsh counterparts this Sunday, in their second back-to-back home fixture, in Energia Park, Dublin.

The team to play Wales will be named on Friday AM.

Ireland Women’s Squad to face Wales, Women’s Six Nations 2020.

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)



Forwards:

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster) *

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

*Uncapped at this level

Ireland Fixtures and Results, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women 18 v 14 Scotland Women

Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women v Wales Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women v Ireland Women, Castle Park, Doncaster, KO 12.45hrs

Sun, 8th Mar, Ireland Women v Italy Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 15th Mar, France Women v Ireland Women, Le Stadium, Lille, KO 15.35GMT/16.35 Local Time