Ireland Rugby issue injury update ahead of Wales Six Nations tie

Ahead of Saturday's Six Nations tie with Wales (1pm) Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has released an injury report.

Munster's Dave Kilcoyne and Leinster's Caelan Doris are proceeding through the HIA process and will follow the graduated return to play protocols. Tadgh Furlong reported some calf tightness towards the end of the game and will be monitored across the early part of the week.

Garry Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of Round 4 of the Championship. Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group.

Meanwhile, development players Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster) and Harry Byrne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces while Will Connors (Leinster) has been added to the main squad.

IRELAND Squad Guinness Six Nations Round 2

Backs: (17)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 19 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 9 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 41 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 79 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 29 caps*

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 89 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 26 caps



Forwards: (20)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 42 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 96 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 54 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 37 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 65 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 68 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps



*unavailable until Round 4