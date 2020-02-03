WATCH: Limerick trainer Charles Byrnes bashes bookies' with fourth Ladbrokes Hurdle win

LIMERICK trainer Charles Byrnes was the toast of punters when landing his third successive win in the prized €150,000 Grade B Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Ballingarry-based hurdler Byrnes saddled Thosedaysaregone to claim the big prize, the winner justifying plenty of market confidence in the process.

The Limerick trainer had taken the 2018 and 2019 renewals of the race with Off You Go and struck once again in the valuable two-mile event at the Foxrock venue on Saturday.

Available at 25-1 overnight with the bookies', Thosedaysaregone was sent off a 7-1 chance but looked to have plenty to do approaching the final flight of hurdles.

You Raised Me Up gained a narrow advantage on the run-in. However, he was trumped close home by Thosedaysaregone, who was produced with a brilliantly-timed late challenge by Kevin Brouder to gain a length-and-a-quarter success.

Afterwards a delighted Charles Byrnes said: “Dromlease Express won the race 16 years ago ridden by Johnny Allen, who is now champion jockey in Australia, and Off You Go won it the previous two years. They are all two-and-a-half-mile horses and that’s what you need for the race.

“I was going to go to Ascot but the English handicapper stuck him up 6lb for no reason, so I said I’d stay at home then.

“I thought if he was close enough coming to the last that he would be hard to beat. He loves nice ground as well, which was a plus.

“We’ll consider something like the Coral Cup and there is a big bonus there now, so that would twist my arm towards that race.

“He’s already won a chase so he can mix it in the future with handicap chases and hurdles.”

Betfair have Thosedaysaregone on offer at 20/1 for the Coral Cup and 25/1 for the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.