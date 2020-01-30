Betting: '3/1 France in ‘betting without’ England is good value bet' - Colm Kinsella

THE Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship kicks-off this weekend with Ireland looking to shake-off their World Cup hangover when hosting Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Saturday, 4.45pm.

Ireland go into the tournament under new head coach Andy Farrell, with out-half Johnny Sexton captaining the side.

England, on the back of reaching the World Cup final, when they shocked New Zealand along the way are odds-on favourites at 8/11 to win the championship.

Despite their disappointing World Cup campaign, Ireland are next best in the market at 7/2, while France are third favourites at 6/1.

England deserve to carry the favourites’ tag into the tournament, but at odds-on shots are not an attractive betting proposition.

France host England in a crucial opening weekend in Paris on Sunday, 3pm.

The young French side showed glimpses of their quality at the recent World Cup. ‘Les Bleus’ have a favourable draw with England and Ireland at home.

They may not be good enough to derail ‘the Chariot’ this weekend, but are a decent price at 3/1 in the ‘betting without’ England market.