Garryowen's Fitzgerald to start for Ireland clubs XV

An injury to Cork Con's Peter Sylvester means a change to the Ireland Club XV‘s match day 23 for Friday’s game against Scotland Club XV in Galashiels. Garryowen’s Bryan Fitzgerald will now start at outside centre for the away leg of the Club International Series. Former UL Bohemian Niall Kenneally will travel with the squad and is named among the replacements. Kenneally was the 2019 series captain and has four caps already at this level.

Ireland Club XV are the current holders of the Dalriada Cup, the trophy which goes to the side with the higher aggregate score over the two-match series. This year culminates again at Energia Park on Friday, February 7.

The Scotland Club XV to line out in Friday’s leg as also been announced. 12 of their starting 15 will be making their debut.

Nine Tennent’s Premiership clubs are represented in Wight’s match day squad, which will see 12 players in the starting line-up make their Scotland Club XV debut.



Wight has selected Hawick’s Shawn Muir and Marr’s Calvin Henderson to support hooker Fergus Scott in the front row.

Mike Vernal from Currie Chieftains and Selkirk’s Gregor Law will pack down in the second row while Jamie Sole (Edinburgh Accies) and Wallace Nelson (Currie Chieftains) start as flankers. Ewan MacDougall of Selkirk will wear the number eight jersey.

In the half-backs Currie’s Gregor Christie will start at scrum-half and Aaron McColm from Selkirk is at stand-off.

Marr team-mates Colin Sturgeon and Conor Bickerstaff pair up to start in the centre while Conor’s brother Scott earns a spot on the wing with Jed-Forest’s Callum Young on the other wing. GHA’s Grant Mollison completes the starting line up at full-back.

Scotland Club XV team to face Ireland Club XV on Friday at Netherdale

(kick-off 7:30pm)

15. Grant Mollison (GHA)*

14. Scott Bickerstaff (Marr)*

13. Conor Bickerstaff (Marr)*

12. Colin Sturgeon (Marr)*

11. Callum Young (Jed-Forest)

10. Aaron McColm (Selkirk)*

9. Gregor Christie (Currie)*

1. Shawn Muir (Hawick)

2. Fergus Scott - CAPTAIN (Currie Chieftains)

3. Calvin Henderson (Marr) *

4. Mike Vernel (Currie Chieftains) *

5. Gregor Law (Jed-Forest) *

6. Jamie Sole (Edinburgh Accies) *

7. Wallace Nelson (Currie Chieftains) *

8. Ewan MacDougall (Selkirk) *

Substitutes

16. Matt Carryer (Hawick) *

17. William Farquhar (Marr) *

18. Gary Strain (Glasgow Hawks)

19. Robin Cessford (Aberdeen Grammar) *

20. Nathaniel Coe (Aberdeen Grammar) *

21. Patrick Boyer (Glasgow Hawks)

22. Andrew Mitchell (Hawick) *

23. Steven Hamilton (Currie Chieftains) *

IRELAND CLUB XV Team & Replacements (v Scotland Club XV, 2020 Club International Series, Netherdale, Galashiels, Saturday, January 21, kick-off 7.30pm):

Player/Club/Caps –

15. Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 0

14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University) 0

13. Pa Ryan (Shannon) 0

12. Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 0

11. Jack Ringrose (UCD) 0

10. James Taylor (UCC) 0

09. Aran Hehir (Shannon) 0

01. Conor Maguire (Old Wesley) 0

02. John Sutton (Cork Constitution) 2

03. Andrew Keating (Garryowen) 1

04. Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 2

05. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 1

06. Michael Melia (Terenure College) 4

07. John Foley (Young Munster) 0

08. Paul Derham (Old Wesley) 0

Replacements:

16. Adam Clarkin (Terenure College) 0

17. Corrie Barrett (Garryowen) 0

18. JP Phelan (Clontarf) 0

19. Peter Claffey (Terenure College) 0

20. Ryan Murphy (UCC) 0

21. Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)10

22. Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution) 4

23. Matthew Byrne (Terenure College) 0

Coaching & Management Team:

Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast

Assistant Coach: James Blaney

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Rob Cassidy

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Doctor: Stuart O’Flanagan

Team Physiotherapist: Ailbe McCormack

Performance Analyst: Niall Kelly

Communications Manager: Ross O’Donoghue

2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Scotland Club XV v Ireland Club XV

Friday, January 31, kick-off 7.30pm

Netherdale, Galashiels

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Club XV

Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm

Energia Park, Donnybrook