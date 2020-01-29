Limerick hurling derby win for Mary Immaculate over UL in Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final

MARY Immaculate College won the all-Limerick Fitzgibbon Cup derby against UL this Wednesday afternoon.

Extra time was required before the Jamie Wall managed side emerged 2-21 to 1-21 winners in their home ground on the South Circular Road.

Beaten in the final last year, Mary Immaculate College now await Carlow IT or NUI Galway in the last four on February 8.

The Gary Kirby managed UL hit the final three points of the game to force extra time - Mary Immaculate 2-15 UL 1-18.

That was the first time that the game was level.

Then in extra time, UL brought a 1-21 to 2-16 lead into half time.

But UL didn't score in the second half of extra time and Mary Immaculate found five points to earn the derby victory.