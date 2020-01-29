Limerick schools confirm line-ups for Munster Schools Senior Cup ties

FOUR Limerick schools face Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup fixtures this Wednesday afternoon.

In the day's first game, local rivals St Munchin's College and Árdscoil Rís go head-to-head in a second round clash at Thomond Park, 2pm.

The winners of the game will advance to the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup, with the losing side exiting the competition for another year.

Árdscoil reached this stage of the Senior Cup by defeating Glenstal Abbey 27-10 in the previous round.

Meanwhile, two more Limerick schools are in Senior Cup action in Cork this Wednesday afternoon.

Castletroy College face holders CBC at Musgrave Park at 2.15pm, while Crescent College Comprehensive take on PBC at the same venue at 4.30pm.

The winners from these two games will advance directly to the semi-finals of the Senior Cup. The losing side from the two games will get a second chance to advance to the semi-finals via a quarter-final.

The two losing sides will benefit from the second chance as they finished in the top two in their groups after the round robin phase of the competition which was played before Christmas.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Daragh McDermott; Conor O'Shaughnessy, Seamus McCarthy Burbage, Darragh Long, James O'Brien; Alexander Wood, Donnacha O'Callaghan; Kean Sheehy, Jack Devanny, Kieran Ryan; Graham Kirwan, Louis McCormack; Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan. Replacements: Gus Harrington, Nathan Walsh, Craig Finn, Jonathan Kelly, Stephen Hayes, Conor O’Brien Comerford, Sean Nestor, Kieran Tracey, Josh Egan, Joshua Costello.

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Cian Casey; Eoghan Collins, Killian Dineen, Alex O'Halloran, Lochlainn O'Keefe; John Moloney, Ian Leonard; Alex Long, James White, Feidhlim Barry; Cian O'Reilly, James Hourigan; David O'Loughlin, Ben McEnery, Jack Ward Murphy. Replacements: Darragh Dineen, Josh Moore, Cillian O'Brien, Oran O'Reilly, Adam Kennedy, Eoghan Ryan, Rory Desmond, Paddy Hassett, Alexander Keyes, Darragh Shine.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O'Halloran; Louis Cunneen, Sam Hanrahan, Jason Aylward, Mark Lyons; Michael O'Hanrahan, Jack Oliver; Robert Magill, Dean McGinn, Jason McCormack; Samuel DenDikken, John Moloney; John Toland, Sean Quirke, Jamie McNamara. Replacements: Declan Aylward, Oisin O'Shea, Nesta Nyamakazi, Dylan McMahon, Paul O'Shea, Rhys Whyte, Luke Heuston, Aiden Walter, Adam Cummins, Cian Mulkern.