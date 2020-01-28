WATCH: Limerick duo graduate from Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme
Limerick’s Niamh Mulcahy pictured at her graduation from the Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme at Maynooth University alongside GPA CEO Paul Flynn, WGPA Chairperson Maria Kinsella and sponsor Michae
Limerick’s Niamh Mulcahy and Mairéad Kavanagh were part of the latest group of inter-county players from all over Ireland who graduated from the Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme at a special ceremony at Maynooth University on Friday, January 24th. 21 players representing the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and 10 players representing the Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) from 21 counties in total made up the Class of 2019.
A further 13 GPA members, including former Limerick footballer Ian Ryan, and 6 members of the WGPA, graduated from the Special Purpose Award in Professional Leadership. This is an optional accreditation pathway for those who have already completed the initial programme and is awarded by Maynooth University through the Department of Education.
The Jim Madden Leadership Programme has been developed specifically with inter-county players in mind. The tailored programme sees students paired with a professional life coach with whom they work to address their individual development needs. Participants gain skills which they can draw on in their personal, sporting and professional lives.
The programme has been made possible through the support of Michael Madden and his family who have dedicated this programme and curriculum to the memory of their late father Jim, who was a tireless grassroots GAA and community activist in Tipperary.
2020 will be the sixth year of the programme with a further 33 players including Caoimhe Costelloe and Michael Ryan, starting out. The programme consists of a leadership masterclass, development centre workshop, personal and interpersonal leadership workshops, group leadership skills workshop and a community project.
Speaking at the graduation Paul Flynn, CEO of the GPA, said; “The work we carry out at the GPA comes under three key pillars; welfare, development and representation. This graduation shows once again how we are having a positive impact in the development of players as we continue with our aim of helping them develop on and off the field.
“In total there are 83 individuals from 28 counties involved who will benefit from the support of the GPA and WGPA, between those graduating and those just starting out on the programme. It’s a testament to the success of the programme and that would not be possible without the ongoing support of the Madden family who we once again thank most sincerely.”
Maria Kinsella, WGPA Chairperson added; “It is great to be part of the 16 WGPA members who are graduating and also to see another 12 ladies footballers and camogie players starting out on the programme. The Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme is massively beneficial and I can testify to that from my own personal experience.
“The WGPA always strive to support players to achieve their potential both on and off the field. It’s great that we can offer this support to our players and is one of the many ways in which we work closely with the GPA in what is an ever-strengthening relationship.”
Presenting the awards, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science at Maynooth University, Dr Mark Maguire said; “Everyone at Maynooth University is very proud to be able to support inter-county players and we are delighted with the continued success of this Leadership Programme. Our Leadership Programme Accreditation Pathway develops the skills required for future leaders to unlock their full potential and to pursue further education.”
Michael Madden, sponsor of the Jim Madden Leadership Programme, said; “We are delighted and honoured with the success of the Jim Madden Leadership Programme over the last five years. We are proud that the programme was inclusive from launch involving both the GPA and the WGPA, the impact and outreach to thousands of primary school children and the participants’ dedication and commitment to the programme each year. The professionalism and dedication of the GPA and WPGA made it an easy decision for the Madden family to extend the support for an additional two years.”
Over 140 GPA and WGPA members have graduated from the Jim Madden Leadership Programme since its inception.
Jim Madden Leadership Programme 2019 Graduates
Stephen Coen Mayo Football
Neil Ewing Sligo Football
Caoimhe Keoghegan Kildare Football
John Meagher Tipperary Football
Paul Killeen Galway Hurling
Paul Geaney Kerry Football
John Gaffey Westmeath Football
Maria Kinsella Carlow Football
Seamus Callanan Tipperary Hurling
Cillian Egan Roscommon Hurling
Johnny Buckley Kerry Football
Corey Scahill Mayo Hurling
James Glancy Leitrim Football
Paul Cahillane Laois Football
Aine Tighe Leitrim Football
Ciaran Deely Wexford Football/London Football
Orla Cronin Cork Camogie
Aine Lyng Waterford Camogie
Niall Kilroy Roscommon Football
Chris Kerr Antrim Football
Fiona Keating Westmeath Camogie
Gary Brennan Clare Football
Niamh Mulcahy Limerick Camogie
Paddy Stapleton Tipperary Hurling
Jamie O’Sullivan Cork Football
James Madden Dublin Hurling
Eoin Doyle Kildare Football
Mairéad Kavanagh Limerick Ladies Football
Seán Ryan Offaly Football/Hurling
Laurie Ryan Clare Football
Roisin Friel Donegal Football
Certificates in Professional Leadership 2019 Graduates
Liam Óg McGovern Wexford Hurling
Shane Nolan Louth Hurling
Eoghan Ruth Carlow Football
Neil McManus Antrim Hurling
Valarie Mulcahy Cork Football
Clare Owens Leitrim Football
Shane O’Sullivan Waterford Hurling
Jennifer Rogers Westmeath Football
Patrick Nolan Roscommon Hurling
Mark Hayes Cavan Hurling
Donnacha Tobin Meath Football
Stephen Lonergan Offaly Football
Rena Buckley Cork Camogie/Cork Football
Sinéad Delahunty Tipperary Football
Matthew O’Hanlon Wexford Hurling
Diarmuid O’Keeffe Wexford Hurling
Aoife Lane Former WGPA Chairperson
Donal McElligott Longford Football
Ian Ryan Limerick Football
Jim Madden Leadership Programme 2020 Class
Niamh Mallon Down Camogie
Cáit Glass Derry Football
Joanne Cregg Roscommon Football
Samantha Lambert Tipperary Football
Lisa Crowley Cork Football
Caoimhe Costelloe Limerick Camogie
Louise Henchy Clare Football
Eimear Kelly Clare Camogie
Olivia Forde Galway Camogie
Orlagh Farmer Cork Football
Naomi O’Carroll Clare Camogie
Amy O’Connor Cork Camogie
Kieran Lillis Laois Football
Ultan Harney Roscommon Football
Ciaran Dunne London Football
Conor Meyler Tyrone Football
Patrick Murphy Offaly Hurling
David Reidy Clare Hurling
Edward Byrne Carlow Hurling
Timmy Hammersley Tipperary Hurling
Stephen Gilmartin Sligo Football
Daniel Flynn Kildare Football
Hugh John McFadden Donegal Football
Danny Cullen Donegal Hurling
Paul Flanagan Clare Hurling
Gerry Spollen Offaly Hurling/Football
Ross Kelly Kildare Hurling
Mark Fitzharris Kildare Football
Hugh Rooney Roscommon Hurling
Michael Ryan Limerick Hurling
Joseph Boyle Westmeath Hurling
Shay Murnin Down Football
Alan Nolan Dublin Hurling
Jim Madden
The Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme was founded in 2014 in memory of Jim Madden. Jim, a committed GAA and community leader from the village of Portroe in county Tipperary, was passionate about developing players across hurling, football and camogie. Advocating and encouraging participation by all in the community and recognising the importance of GAA players as role models. Jim had a love for all sports especially the GAA and enjoyed success at all grades as a player, selector and manager with his club Portroe. Jim was a selector with the Tipperary Senior Camogie team when they won their first ever All-Ireland championship in 1999 and was a selector for two further All-Ireland's in 2000 and 2001 completing an historic three-in-a-row. His three daughters all played camogie for Tipperary with his daughter Claire wining five All-Ireland senior camogie championships.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on