Ireland team to face Scotland in 6 Nations is named

THREE Munster players have been included in Ireland's starting XV to face Scotland in Saturday's Guinness Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 4.45pm.

Andy Farrell has included two uncapped players in his first match day selection for Ireland’s opening fixture of the Guinness Six Nations against Scotland.

Former Ireland U20 Captain Caelan Doris will make his Ireland debut on Saturday evening when he lines out at Number 8. The Leinster man is joined in the backrow by Munster's CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier.

The front row is made up of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadgh Furlong with Iain Henderson and James Ryan named at lock

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is joined at half-back by Conor Murray. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are named in the centre with Jacob Stockdale and Munster's Andrew Conway on the wings. Jordan Larmour is named at full-back.

The other uncapped player is Ronan Kelleher , who is named as the replacement hooker. Kelleher is joined in the replacements by Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Munster captain Peter O’Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Robbie Henshaw.

IRELAND: 15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 21 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 18 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 28 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 23 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 25 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 88 caps Captain

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 78 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 95 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 41 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 53 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

8. Caelan Doris (UCD/Leinster)*

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)*

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 36 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 67 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 64 caps

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 40 caps

*Denotes uncapped at this level